U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE: USX) has announced a partnership with Operation Freedom Dogs, a nonprofit that provides combat veterans with service dogs to help them reconnect to society.

Through the partnership, U.S. Xpress will provide Operation Freedom Dogs with funding for dog adoptions and training programs.

"With almost 9 percent of our workforce comprised of veterans, U.S. Xpress proudly supports and values the experience, commitment and work ethic of veterans from all branches of service," said Eric Fuller, president and CEO of U.S. Xpress. "Through our partnership with Operation Freedom Dogs we can play a part in helping combat veterans transition back to civilian life."

As part of Military Appreciation Month, U.S. Xpress also participated in Chattanooga's 70th Annual Armed Forces Day Parade, the Chicago Memorial Day Parade, and attended a career fair at Fort Hood in Texas.

The company has numerous military initiatives that aid veterans who are transitioning to careers in the transportation industry. Programs include the company's Post 9/11 GI Bill Apprenticeship for drivers and shop technicians, as well as an advanced rate of pay program that allows veterans with CDL licenses to start at the same rate of pay as a driver with two years of experience.

Did you know?

States are missing opportunities to jumpstart transportation electrification using money from the Volkswagen emissions cheating settlement. The region's top-performing states, according to a Volkswagen settlement scorecard – Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio – received C grades. Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska earned D's while North and South Dakota and Wisconsin were given failing marks.

Source: Volkswagen Settlement Scorecard

Quotable

"A lot of ultrafast last-mile delivery solutions that consumers don't even really ask for…ultimately are high-cost endeavors that don't necessarily help a retailer's bottom line. We still have so many issues with retailers not even having a handle on what's in their stores, where it is, and ultimately delivering better customer service."

–Sucharita Kodali, an e-commerce analyst at Forrester Research Inc., quoted in the Wall Street Journal

In other news

Final thoughts

The California Air Resources Board released the results from the most recent joint California-Quebec cap-and-trade auction. The auction raised approximately $740 million for the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which California uses to support emissions reduction projects and improve air quality.

