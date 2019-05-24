Longshore Workers Reportedly Set To Strike At Two Vancouver Terminals

Longshore workers reportedly plan to strike at two container terminals of Port of Vancouver on May 27, threatening to disrupt Canada's largest hub for maritime trade.

About 2,000 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) will walk out at Global Container Terminals' Deltaport and Vanterm terminals, according to a strike notice leaked to the Vancouver Sun.

The ILWU has yet to publicly announce the strike. On May 10, the union announced that its British Columbia longshore workers had overwhelmingly voted to authorize a walkout amid federally mediated contract talks with the British Columbia Maritime Employers' Association (BCMEA).

A strike at two Vancouver terminals would fall short of an across-the-board walk-out at the province's ports. But it would have a serious impact. Deltaport is Vancouver's largest terminal, with an annual capacity of 1.8 million twenty-foot-container-units (TEUs), while Vanterm can handle up to 850,000 TEUs.

Vancouver handled a record of 3.4 million TEUs in 2018.

