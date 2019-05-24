Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For May 24
Brent Slava , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 24, 2019 12:50pm   Comments
  1. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped 2.5 percent to $190.52. The stock rebounded above $200 on Thursday on news of a purported internal email from Musk on the company's fourth-quarter deliveries.
  2. Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares were down 12 percent after the company announced the pricing of its direct offering of 5 million shares at 60 cents per share.
  3. Maxar Technologies Inc(NYSE: MAXR) shares dropped almost 9 percent to $8.10 per share.
  4. Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) shares dropped 17 percent Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.
  5. Neovasc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares were down 8.32 percent to 49 cents per share. Shares traded higher Wednesday after the company's Neovasc Reducer safety and efficacy data was published in the International Journal of Cardiology.
  6. Netshoes (NASDAQ: NETS) shares were trading down Friday. The company announced that it had received an unsolicited proposal from Grupo SBF S.A. for purchase of all outstanding shares through merger transaction.
  7. Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares rose 25.5 percent to $2.46 per share.
  8. L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares rose 2.84 percent to $24.95 per share Friday.
  9. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares rose 34 percent to 85 cents per share after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.
  10. Emerge Energy Services (NYSE: EMES) shares were down 23 percent to 30 cents per share. The company announced that it received notification from the NYSE that the partnership is no longer in compliance regarding listing criteria.

