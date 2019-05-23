Transplace has hired a former Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) executive who helped oversee transportation and supply chain operations.

Tracy Rosser will serve as executive vice president for operations at the transportation management services and logistics technology firm, which announced the appointment on May 22. Transplace is a member of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA).

"Tracy's strong leadership abilities and proven experience in leading multi-billion-dollar, multi-facility operations at the national level will accelerate and enhance our ability to deliver innovative, best-in-the-industry logistics solutions to help our customers optimally manage their supply chains," Transplace CEO Frank McGuigan said in a statement.

Rosser will help lead Transplace's Transportation Management unit from its Lowell, Arkansas Center of Excellence. The new facility incorporates emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"I am excited to join an innovative, customer-focused company like Transplace," Rosser said. "It has an incredible reputation for delivering operational efficiencies and financial performance amongst the shippers it serves. I look forward to strengthening the company's leadership position serving a rapidly growing customer base with new insights from my experience."

Rosser served at Walmart for 22 years. He was the senior vice president for transportation and supply chain when he retired in 2018. Rosser's responsibilities included global and domestic transportation, Walmart's private fleet, procurement and strategy.

Texas-based Transplace is owned by TPG Capital. Its portfolio includes transportation management, logistics, brokerage and international trade services.

In January 2019, McGuigan told FreightWaves that the company had "$8 billion of freight flowing through our system, including 20 million shipments."

