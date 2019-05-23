33 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares climbed 47 percent to $0.69 following news 2-year follow-up safety and efficacy data for its Neovasc Reducer was published in the International Journal of Cardiology.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) rose 40.1 percent to $2.76 following a Reuters report that the owner of Group SBF presented a competing bid for the company.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) gained 16 percent to $2.90 after the company announced an agreement with Corteva Agriscience which the company will receive $45 million in cash and $25 million in payments.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 15.8 percent to $2.35.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares rose 15.4 percent to $24.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also raised the low end of FY19 EPS guidance.
- Universal Corp (NYSE: UVV) gained 12.2 percent to $58.07 after the company reported Q4 results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.75 to $0.76 per share.
- Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) climbed 9.7 percent to $30.10 following Q4 results. Advanced Drainage Systems declared a $1 per share special dividend and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.08 to $0.09 per share.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) rose 8.1 percent to $70.06 after reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) gained 7.1 percent to $12.01.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) shares rose 6.3 percent to $3.71 after Natura reported it has reached a deal to buy Avon. The companies’ joint annual sales will exceed $10 billion.
Losers
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) dropped 44.9 percent to $0.72 after the company priced its direct offering of 5 million shares at $0.6 per share.
- Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) tumbled 34.3 percent to $0.59 after the company reported it sees its preliminary Q4 net loss to be $7 million.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corp (NYSE: BXG) dropped 28 percent to $10.74. BBX Capital disclosed that it will not proceed with merger with Bluegreen Vacations.
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares dipped 27 percent to $1.88 after a Seeking Alpha blogpost from Mako Research called the company "a disaster in progress."
- Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) dipped 23.6 percent to $5.37 following Q1 results.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) fell 20.8 percent to $13.63 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and lowered its FY19 outlook.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) dropped 18.3 percent to $1.97.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) tumbled 17.1 percent to $2.57 on continued US-China trade tension after the Trump administration said it would add up to 5 more Chinese surveillance companies to the blacklist.
- ePlus Inc (NASDAQ: PLUS) dipped 16.8 percent to $76.92 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) dropped 15.7 percent to $3.44 following Q1 earnings.
- Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 14.5 percent to $4.62.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 14.2 percent to $2.17 after dipping 18.39 percent on Wednesday.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 13.7 percent to $44.15 following a Q1 beat but Q2 sales guidance which came in below the analyst consensus estimate.
- California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) fell 13.3 percent to $17.44.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) shares fell 12.9 percent to $41.21 following downbeat Q1 results.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 12.9 percent to $58.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued its Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE: KEG) dipped 11.1 percent to $2.17.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) dropped 10.8 percent to $2.49.
- HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE: HPR) fell 10.4 percent to $1.94.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) dipped 10.2 percent to $8.44 on continued US-China trade tension after the Trump administration said it would add up to 5 more Chinese surveillance companies to the blacklist.
- Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE: BAS) tumbled 9.9 percent to $1.83.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) fell 8.4 percent to $7.46 following downbeat Q4 results.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 5.3 percent to $32.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
