Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) has pledged $250,000 to the Red Cross Disaster Relief effort and has created a web platform to channel employee and customer donations to the Red Cross. The donation was made through the Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, which allows Disaster Responder members to pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters.

"Every day in the face of disasters, the generosity of Disaster Responder members like Old Dominion Freight Line ensures the Red Cross can provide comfort and care to people in their darkest hours," said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are extremely grateful for these contributions before disasters strike because it enables us to respond to disasters immediately and compassionately, when help and hope are needed most."

The Red Cross uses these donations in part to help build strong infrastructure, train volunteers, and develop innovative technology and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support to those in crisis.

Employees and customers of Old Dominion can support the effort as well by visiting redcross.org/odfl.

"From hurricanes and flooding to wildfires, we've seen the impact that the American Red Cross has on our communities. We're dedicated to helping Red Cross keep their promises by assisting with disaster preparation and response. This partnership will help many communities around the country, communities where our OD Family lives and works every day," said Chip Overbey, senior vice president of strategic planning at Old Dominion Freight Line. "This announcement is a way to formalize the work we've done and the work we will continue to do with the American Red Cross. Our goal is to help these communities not only monetarily, but also through our OD Family support."

Each year, the Red Cross responds to more than 62,000 disasters across the country – the majority of which are home fires.

Visit redcross.org/odfl, call 1-800-REDCROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Did you know?

UPS Inc (NYSE: UPS) just placed the largest order for renewable natural gas in U.S. history. The fuel, purchased from Clean Energy Fuels for around $95 million, will power the company's U.S. natural gas fleet. UPS did not say how many vehicles that is, but the amount is 170 million gallon equivalents over the next seven years.

Quotable:

"Our country is very diverse, and we want our communities to develop for themselves what they need, and coordinate at the federal level to create regulations that will address issues. And of course, we want to make sure there are ample opportunities for the private sector to get involved. In this administration, we do not believe that the government is the innovator. We facilitate and create the environment in which innovation will prevail."

-Elaine Chao, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, speaking at the International Transport Forum 2019 on the patchwork of state regulations in the U.S. and how it may impact adoption of innovative technology

In other news:

Russian rail provider starts Japan to Europe service

JSC Russian Railways Logistics is now moving freight between Japan and Europe along the Trans-Siberian Railway. (Railway News)

Disappearing cargo from JFK

Midwest airports are taking cargo volume from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. The question is why? (AJOT)

Lawmaker introduces bill to boost fuel tax

U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer (D-Oregon) has introduced a bill that would raise the federal fuel tax on gas and diesel and index them to inflation. (The Trucker)

States missing the chance to electrify highways

A new report says that states are not taking advantage of funding available to electrify highways and other transportation projects. (Energy News Network)

Trucking owner caught on tape ordering driver to alter logs

A New Zealand trucking company owner is under investigation after allegedly being caught on tape ordering a driver to falsify his driving logs. (Stuff.co.nz)

Final Thoughts

In case you missed it yesterday, FreightWaves ran a story on two teen inventors from Massachusetts who have developed an autonomous delivery vehicle called the Robo Postal. Yes, hundreds of companies are working on this as well, but it's refreshing to see young teens interested in the future of the supply chain. You can read the story here: https://www.freightwaves.com/news/teen-inventors

