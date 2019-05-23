25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares rose 98 percent to $0.93 in pre-market trading following news 2-year follow-up safety and efficacy data for its Neovasc Reducer was published in the International Journal of Cardiology.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) shares rose 15.8 percent to $4.04 in pre-market trading after Natura reported it has reached a deal to buy Avon. The companies’ joint annual sales will exceed $10 billion.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) rose 12.2 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares rose 12 percent to $24.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also raised the low end of FY19 EPS guidance.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) rose 8.2 percent to $17.99 in pre-market trading following news of breakthrough therapy designation for LN-145 for the treatment of advanced cervical cancer patients who have progressed on or after chemo.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares rose 6.3 percent to $5.79 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.83 percent on Wednesday.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 4.6 percent to $5.19 in pre-market trading after declining 4.62 percent on Wednesday.
- BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) rose 4.3 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) rose 3.4 percent to $67.00 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) rose 3.1 percent to $33.12 in pre-market trading.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) rose 2.7 percent to $71.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above the analyst estimates.
- Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) rose 2 percent to $90.50 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 11.5 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading after dipping 18.39 percent on Wednesday.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 11.1 percent to $45.50 in pre-market trading following a Q1 beat but Q2 sales guidance which came in below the analyst consensus estimate.
- Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) fell 11.1 percent to $0.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported it sees its preliminary Q4 net loss to be $7 million.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) shares fell 9.2 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q1 results.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 8.9 percent to $61.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued its Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) fell 5.9 percent to $7.65 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q4 results.
- ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) fell 5.8 percent to $250 in pre-market trading.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) fell 5.8 percent to $5.06 in pre-market trading.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 5.7 percent to $10.67 in pre-market trading.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 5.6 percent to $32.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 5.4 percent to $13.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 14.89 percent on Wednesday.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 4.4 percent to $13.63 in pre-market trading after declining 4.36 percent on Wednesday.
- Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) fell 2.3 percent to $38.60 in pre-market trading. Hormel Foods reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but sales missed views. The company also lowered its FY19 guidance.
