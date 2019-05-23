Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 23, 2019 4:56am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares jumped 233.3 percent to close at $1.30 on Wednesday after the company reported expanded data from a large scale commercial use study that was presented at the Digestive Disease Week.
  • Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) shares jumped 51.4 percent to close at $1.37 after the company announced a restructuring support agreement with Monitronics International.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares dipped 26.3 percent to close at $2.78 following news added data from its VERDICT study was presented at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research meeting.
  • Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares jumped 24.1 percent to close at $31.50 after the company reported Q1 sales results higher from last year.
  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares gained 22.2 percent to close at $6.05.
  • Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) gained 15.8 percent to close at $4.54.
  • Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) gained 13.9 percent to close at $24.80 following Q4 earnings.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 13.6 percent to close at $8.92.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) climbed 12.5 percent to close at $10.24.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 12.3 percent to close at $1.03 after the company announced US sales of Vector Control Laboratory Packages and Tests.
  • Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) surged 11.1 percent to close at $4.00.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares gained 11 percent to close at $9.56.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) rose 10.7 percent to close at $2.79.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) jumped 10.7 percent to close at $5.79.
  • Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) rose 9.8 percent to close at $3.14.
  • Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) gained 9.1 percent to close at $3.49 after the company confirmed its in advanced talks with Brazil's Natura for an all-stock takeover.
  • CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI) surged 9 percent to close at $64.90 following Q4 earnings.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) gained 8.9 percent to close at $4.02.
  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) jumped 7.9 percent to close at $3.00 after the company announced that UPS had purchased 170 million gallons equivalents of renewable natural gas through 2026.
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares climbed 7.8 percent to close at $77.56 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) rose 7.6 percent to close at $3.96.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) jumped 7.2 percent to close at $7.60.
  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) rose 5.6 percent to close at $8.93 following upbeat Q2 results.

 

 

Losers

  • Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) tumbled 38.7 percent to close at $5.41 on Wednesday after reporting the Toca 5 Phase 3 trial in patients with recurrent brain cancer will continue without modification following a planned interim analysis of data.
  • OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) fell 32.5 percent to close at $2.70 after the company reported a common stock public offering of 3.5 million shares priced at $3.15 per share.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) dipped 26.3 percent to close at $2.78 following news added data from its VERDICT study was presented at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research meeting.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares dropped 24.8 percent to close at $15.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 18.4 percent to close at $2.53.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares fell 18 percent to close at $2.41.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) dipped 15.7 percent to close at $2.58.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 15.6 percent to close at $2.70.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) dipped 15.5 percent to close at $5.28.
  • Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) dipped 14.9 percent to close at $25.64 after the company raised the cost estimate of its Lake Charles chemicals project by $1 bilion to $12.9 billion.
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares tumbled 14.9 percent to close at $14.75.
  • Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) shares fell 14.7 percent to close at $12.41 following Q1 results.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) dipped 13.7 percent to close at $2.70.
  • Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) shares tumbled 13 percent to close at $2.88.
  • SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) fell 12.3 percent to close at $3.15.
  • RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) dropped 12 percent to close at $2.50.
  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) fell 11.9 percent to close at $97.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS. The company also cut its FY19 guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 11.4 percent to close at $39.20 amid concerns the Trump Administration could blacklist Chinese surveillance firm, HIKvision. A Morgan Stanley analyst estimated Ambarella sales in the high teen percent range are exposed to HIKvision.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell 10.9 percent to close at $69.31 following the FTC's antitrust win against the company.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) fell 10.7 percent to close at $11.70.
  • Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) dipped 10.7 percent to close at $4.69.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dropped 10.7 percent to close at $20.94.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 10.7 percent to close at $11.22.
  • America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) dipped 10.4 percent to close at $91.34 following worse-than-expected Q4 sales but an adjusted EPS figure which came in above analyst estimates.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) fell 10.4 percent to close at $4.84 after gaining 19.21 percent on Tuesday.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 9.9 percent to close at $24.34. Urban Outfitters reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter. Comps were up 1 percent in the quarter.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 9.3 percent to close at $34.35 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and cut FY2019 guidance.
  • Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) dropped 7.6 percent to close at $6.67 after U.S Justice Department's antitrust division recommended the agency file a lawsuit to block T-Mobile $26 billion acquisition of the company.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) dropped 7.5 percent to close at $3.22.
  • Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) fell 6.9 percent to close at $2.17.
  • Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) fell 6.9 percent to close at $3.09 after the company reported Q1 results and announced it would terminate AFM11 Cancer Program.
  • PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 6.7 percent to close at $6.59.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGE + AFMD)

41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Tocagen Tumbles, OncoSec Offering, Novartis Asthma Combo Drug Study
Earnings Scheduled For May 22, 2019
Affimed Q1 Earnings Preview
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

11 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2019