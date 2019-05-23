55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares jumped 233.3 percent to close at $1.30 on Wednesday after the company reported expanded data from a large scale commercial use study that was presented at the Digestive Disease Week.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) shares jumped 51.4 percent to close at $1.37 after the company announced a restructuring support agreement with Monitronics International.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares dipped 26.3 percent to close at $2.78 following news added data from its VERDICT study was presented at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research meeting.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares jumped 24.1 percent to close at $31.50 after the company reported Q1 sales results higher from last year.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares gained 22.2 percent to close at $6.05.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) gained 15.8 percent to close at $4.54.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) gained 13.9 percent to close at $24.80 following Q4 earnings.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 13.6 percent to close at $8.92.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) climbed 12.5 percent to close at $10.24.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 12.3 percent to close at $1.03 after the company announced US sales of Vector Control Laboratory Packages and Tests.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) surged 11.1 percent to close at $4.00.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares gained 11 percent to close at $9.56.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) rose 10.7 percent to close at $2.79.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) jumped 10.7 percent to close at $5.79.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) rose 9.8 percent to close at $3.14.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) gained 9.1 percent to close at $3.49 after the company confirmed its in advanced talks with Brazil's Natura for an all-stock takeover.
- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI) surged 9 percent to close at $64.90 following Q4 earnings.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) gained 8.9 percent to close at $4.02.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) jumped 7.9 percent to close at $3.00 after the company announced that UPS had purchased 170 million gallons equivalents of renewable natural gas through 2026.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares climbed 7.8 percent to close at $77.56 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) rose 7.6 percent to close at $3.96.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) jumped 7.2 percent to close at $7.60.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) rose 5.6 percent to close at $8.93 following upbeat Q2 results.
Losers
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) tumbled 38.7 percent to close at $5.41 on Wednesday after reporting the Toca 5 Phase 3 trial in patients with recurrent brain cancer will continue without modification following a planned interim analysis of data.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) fell 32.5 percent to close at $2.70 after the company reported a common stock public offering of 3.5 million shares priced at $3.15 per share.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares dropped 24.8 percent to close at $15.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 18.4 percent to close at $2.53.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares fell 18 percent to close at $2.41.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) dipped 15.7 percent to close at $2.58.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 15.6 percent to close at $2.70.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) dipped 15.5 percent to close at $5.28.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) dipped 14.9 percent to close at $25.64 after the company raised the cost estimate of its Lake Charles chemicals project by $1 bilion to $12.9 billion.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares tumbled 14.9 percent to close at $14.75.
- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) shares fell 14.7 percent to close at $12.41 following Q1 results.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) dipped 13.7 percent to close at $2.70.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) shares tumbled 13 percent to close at $2.88.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) fell 12.3 percent to close at $3.15.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) dropped 12 percent to close at $2.50.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) fell 11.9 percent to close at $97.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS. The company also cut its FY19 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 11.4 percent to close at $39.20 amid concerns the Trump Administration could blacklist Chinese surveillance firm, HIKvision. A Morgan Stanley analyst estimated Ambarella sales in the high teen percent range are exposed to HIKvision.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell 10.9 percent to close at $69.31 following the FTC's antitrust win against the company.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) fell 10.7 percent to close at $11.70.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) dipped 10.7 percent to close at $4.69.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dropped 10.7 percent to close at $20.94.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 10.7 percent to close at $11.22.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) dipped 10.4 percent to close at $91.34 following worse-than-expected Q4 sales but an adjusted EPS figure which came in above analyst estimates.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) fell 10.4 percent to close at $4.84 after gaining 19.21 percent on Tuesday.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 9.9 percent to close at $24.34. Urban Outfitters reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter. Comps were up 1 percent in the quarter.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 9.3 percent to close at $34.35 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and cut FY2019 guidance.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) dropped 7.6 percent to close at $6.67 after U.S Justice Department's antitrust division recommended the agency file a lawsuit to block T-Mobile $26 billion acquisition of the company.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) dropped 7.5 percent to close at $3.22.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) fell 6.9 percent to close at $2.17.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) fell 6.9 percent to close at $3.09 after the company reported Q1 results and announced it would terminate AFM11 Cancer Program.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 6.7 percent to close at $6.59.
