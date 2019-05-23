Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 23, 2019 4:21am   Comments
Share:
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for May is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • Data on new home sales for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas, TX at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin will speak in Dallas, TX at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Dallas, TX at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in Dallas, TX at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2019