41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) surged 223 percent to $1.26 after the company reported expanded data from a large scale commercial use study that was presented at the Digestive Disease Week.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) shares jumped 54.7 percent to $1.40 after the company announced a restructuring support agreement with Monitronics International.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares rose 31.4 percent to $6.50.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) gained 20.4 percent to $4.43.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares climbed 18.1 percent to $29.99 after the company reported Q1 sales results higher from last year.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) gained 14.1 percent to $3.65 after the company confirmed its in advanced talks with Brazil's Natura for an all-stock takeover.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares gained 13.8 percent to $3.25 following news it will present added data from VERDICT study at International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research Meeting. The data will show better control and improved attainment of quality measures.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) surged 12.2 percent to $4.04.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) gained 9.5 percent to $0.8650 after the company sold Animal Health Right in Asia and Europe for $2.7 million.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares climbed 9.3 percent to $78.64 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) gained 8.8 percent to $23.70 following Q4 earnings.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) jumped 8.2 percent to $7.67.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares climbed 8 percent to $9.30.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares gained 7.1 percent to $2.87 following better-than-expected Q1 results and a positive Seeking Alpha post from Newport Research.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) jumped 7 percent to $2.9740 after the company announced that UPS had purchased 170 million gallons equivalents of renewable natural gas through 2026.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) rose 6.9 percent to $9.04 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 5.7 percent to $0.9700 after the company announced US sales of Vector Control Laboratory Packages and Tests.
Losers
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) dipped 34.8 percent to $5.75 after reporting the Toca 5 Phase 3 trial in patients with recurrent brain cancer will continue without modification following a planned interim analysis of data.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) dropped 30.5 percent to $2.80 after the company reported a common stock public offering of 3.5 million shares priced at $3.15 per share.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares fell 21.1 percent to $16.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 14.2 percent to $2.66.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) dipped 13.7 percent to $87.94 following worse-than-expected Q4 sales but an adjusted EPS figure which came in above analyst estimates.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 13.6 percent to $26.04 after the company raised the cost estimate of its Lake Charles chemicals project by $1 bilion to $12.9 billion.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) dipped 12.7 percent to $3.29 following news added data from its VERDICT study was presented at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research meeting.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell 10.7 percent to $69.46 following the FTC's antitrust win against the company.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) fell 10.6 percent to $99.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS. The company also cut its FY19 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 10.5 percent to $39.61 amid concerns the Trump Administration could blacklist Chinese surveillance firm, HIKvision. A Morgan Stanley analyst estimated Ambarella sales in the high teen percent range are exposed to HIKvision.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) fell 9.9 percent to $4.8660 after gaining 19.21 percent on Tuesday.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) dipped 9.4 percent to $6.39.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) dropped 9 percent to $3.17.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 8.6 percent to $34.60 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and cut FY2019 guidance.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) dipped 8.5 percent to $4.8050.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) dropped 8.3 percent to $2.6050.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) dipped 8.2 percent to $2.14.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 7.6 percent to $24.94. Urban Outfitters reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter. Comps were up 1 percent in the quarter.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dropped 7.4 percent to $21.73.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) fell 5.4 percent to $3.14 after the company reporetd Q1 results and announced it would terminate AFM11 Cancer Program.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) dropped 4.9 percent to $6.87 after U.S Justice Department's antitrust division recommended the agency file a lawsuit to block T-Mobile $26 billion acquisition of the company.
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) fell 3.9 percent to $88.52. V.F. Corporation posted upbeat Q4 earnings, but issued weak full-year revenue outlook.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) fell 3.3 percent to $8.93. LiqTech Int'l. priced its 1.93 million share common stock at $7.25 per share.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) fell 3.2 percent to $21.15. NeoGenomics priced its 7 million share public offering of common stock at $21.25 per share.
