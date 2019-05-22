Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

What You Need To Know About The FTC Win Over Qualcomm
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 22, 2019 7:50am   Comments
Share:
What You Need To Know About The FTC Win Over Qualcomm

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock plummeted Wednesday morning following reports the Federal Trade Commission has won the antitrust case against Qualcomm in the Northern District of California.

What Happened

The FTC states that the San Diego-based chipset maker violated the FTC Act, and unlawfully suppressed competition in the market for cellphone chips and used its dominant position to exact excessive licensing fees.

Federal Judge Lucy Koh supported the FTC's view that Qualcomm abused its market dominance in the market for semiconductors that connect modems and smartphones. Judge Koh's summary of her conclusions on anticompetitive conduct and harm are as follows:

"In combination, Qualcomm’s licensing practices have strangled competition in the CDMA and premium LTE modem chip markets for years, and harmed rivals, OEMs, and end consumers in the process. Qualcomm's conduct 'unfairly tends to destroy competition itself.”

What's Next

Qualcomm must renegotiate existing licensing agreements and submit to seven years of compliance monitoring.

Qualcomm's stock was trading down 11.4 percent at $68.90 per share.

Related Links:

Why Qualcomm May Be Able To Sell To Huawei

Qualcomm Beats Street On Q2 Earnings, But Offers Lower Guidance

Photo courtesy of Qualcomm.

Posted-In: Federal Trade CommissionNews Legal Top Stories Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QCOM)

Why Qualcomm May Be Able To Sell To Huawei
Intel, Other Chipmakers, Under Pressure Amid Huawei Fallout
Chips Stocks Rattled As Companies Halt Supplying China's Huawei
31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cigna, Nutanix, Qualcomm And More
China Will Raise Tariffs On $60B Worth Of US Goods To 25% By June 1
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Target's Strong Q1, Guidance Send Shares Higher