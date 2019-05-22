50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- JMU Ltd- ADR (NASDAQ: JMU) shares jumped 61.2 percent to close at $1.95 after the company acquired Unicorn Investment Limited.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) shares surged 40.3 percent to close at $43.00 on Tuesday after Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported a $45 per share cash bid for CIRCOR.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares rose 29.9 percent to close at $4.95.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares gained 25.3 percent to close at $57.05 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) jumped 23 percent to close at $25.77 after the company reported BRAFTOVE + MEKTOVI + Cetiximab met primary endpoints.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) gained 21.7 percent to close at $2.52.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) gained 20.4 percent to close at $12.21.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) climbed 19.2 percent to close at $5.40.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 15.9 percent to close at $3.20.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) climbed 15.5 percent to close at $7.09.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 15.2 percent to close at $35.88 after reporting Q1 results.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares surged 14.6 percent to close at $6.76 after Hudson Executive Capital disclosed a new 12 percent stake in the company.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares gained 13.9 percent to close at $23.29.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 13 percent to close at $11.19.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) climbed 12.9 percent to close at $2.37 after reporting a partnership with Pineapple Payments.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) rose 12.7 percent to close at $21.35. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will replace The Navigators Group in the the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) shares gained 12.6 percent to close at $1.97 after the company reported acceptance of analytical comparability plan by the FDA to support the BLA and commercialization of Vicinium.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) rose 12.4 percent to close at $14.39.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) surged 12.4 percent to close at $5.35.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) shares rose 12.3 percent to close at $6.10.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) shares gained 12.2 percent to close at $4.24.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) jumped 11.8 percent to close at $7.09.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) rose 11.3 percent to close at $2.26.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) climbed 11.3 percent to close at $22.17.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares gained 11 percent to close at $6.25.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) jumped 10.5 percent to close at $9.13 after Raymond Jones upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Strong Buy.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) climbed 9.9 percent to close at $3.33.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) gained 6.9 percent to close at $17.57 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales higher from last year.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares gained 6.6 percent to close at $4.00 after the company was granted an exclusive global rights to a patent for the combination of IL-12 DNA with checkpoint inhibitors.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) shares gained 5.5 percent to close at $4.76.
- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) gained 5.5 percent to close at $10.95.
Losers
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares tumbled 52.9 percent to close at $3.48 on Tuesday following news a Phase 3 trial of BCX7353 met its primary endpoint but the 150mg dose showed a disappointing attack rate of 44 percent versus the placebo.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dropped 24.3 percent to close at $9.87 after filing suit against U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to Protect medicaid patient access to Acthar® Gel.
- Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares dropped 23.6 percent to close at $0.9323 after the company had a public offering of 1.7 million shares priced at $1.00 per share.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares fell 22.6 percent to close at $2.61 after the company reported its Phase 3 trail of OTX-TP for glaucome treatment did not meet its primary endpoint. Cowen and Raymond James downgraded the stock.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) dropped 14.1 percent to close at $6.14.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) fell 12.5 percent to close at $2.03. Kontoor Brands will replace Orion Group Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 12.3 percent to close at $55.15 after reporting downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) dropped 12.1 percent to close at $1.60 after the company announced patent litigation regarding its higher dose naloxone injection product.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) dipped 10.9 percent to close at $3.75.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) dropped 10 percent to close at $16.12.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares declined 10 percent to close at $77.50.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) dropped 9.9 percent to close at $2.00. John Sweet resigned as Chairman of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) tumbled 9.3 percent to close at $4.88.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) dropped 8 percent to close at $3.33.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares declined 7.9 percent to close at $2.34.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) fell 7 percent to close at $1.07 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares declined 6.1 percent to close at $21.50.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 5.9 percent to close at $26.41 after announcing a $250 million common stock offering.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) fell 5.3 percent to close at $2.35.
