4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 4 cents, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $34 million, beating estimates by $420,000. The company issued strong second-quarter and FY2020 sales guidance.
Losers
- Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares are down 33 percent after reporting the Toca 5 Phase 3 trial in patients with recurrent brain cancer will continue without modification following a planned interim analysis of data.
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) shares are down 15 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.11), missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $326.7 million, missing estimates by $6.46 million.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares are down 9 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 23 cents per share, which does not compare to the 43 cents per share estimate. Sales came in at $3.349 billion, missing estimates by $221 million. The company also cut FY2019 guidance from $3.65-$3.90 to $3.25-$3.65.
