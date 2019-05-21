Tesla Cuts Base Prices For Model S, X
Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s 2-3 percent cut to the base prices of the Model X and S has been confirmed by the company, according to Electrek.
Tesla shares were down 0.29 percent at $204.77 at the time of publication Tuesday.
Tesla significantly reduced the base price of the upgraded Model S and X vehicles that launched at the end of April.
The Model S, which offers a range of 285 miles on a single charge, had started at $78,000. Its starting price has been cut by $3,000, Electrek said.
The Model X crossover, which has a range of 250 miles, had started at $83,000. Its base price is being lowered by $2,000, the publication said.
It's the third time Tesla has lowered the vehicles' prices in about three months, Electrek said.
