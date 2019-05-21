Market Overview

Tesla Cuts Base Prices For Model S, X
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2019 12:40pm   Comments
Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s 2-3 percent cut to the base prices of the Model X and S has been confirmed by the company, according to Electrek

Tesla shares were down 0.29 percent at $204.77 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Tesla significantly reduced the base price of the upgraded Model S and X vehicles that launched at the end of April.

The Model S, which offers a range of 285 miles on a single charge, had started at $78,000. Its starting price has been cut by $3,000, Electrek said.

The Model X crossover, which has a range of 250 miles, had started at $83,000. Its base price is being lowered by $2,000, the publication said. 

It's the third time Tesla has lowered the vehicles' prices in about three months, Electrek said. 

Related Links: 

Tesla Shorts Have Made A $1B Profit This Month

Morgan Stanley Lowers Tesla Bear-Case Scenario Price Target To $10, Highlights Slowing Demand

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Posted-In: ElectrekNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

