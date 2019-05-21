28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) shares rose 50 percent to $46.00 in pre-market trading after Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported a $45 per share cash bid for CIRCOR.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) rose 28.1 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading after climbing 95.12 percent on Monday.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares rose 25 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading after surging 42.86 percent on Monday.
- Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) shares rose 21.1 percent to $2.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported acceptance of analytical comparability plan by the FDA to support the BLA and commercialization of Vicinium.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 11.2 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading after announcing new data and knowledge graph products.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares rose 9.1 percent to $20.60 in pre-market trading after reporting a concurrent $350 million common stock offering with $150 million in convertible senior notes due in 2024.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) rose 8.7 percent to $18.01 in pre-market trading.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) rose 7.2 percent to $20.30 in pre-market trading. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will replace The Navigators Group in the the S&P SmallCap 600.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares rose 5.3 percent to $5.93 in pre-market trading.
- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) rose 4.1 percent to $10.80 in pre-market trading.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 3.3 percent to $88.88 in pre-market trading.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares rose 3 percent to $46.25 in pre-market trading. Guggenheim upgraded TripAdvisor from Sell to Neutral.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) rose 2.3 percent to $1,000.00 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 results.
Losers
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 29 percent to $5.25 in pre-market trading. BioCryst Pharma disclosed that oral BCX7353 met primary endpoint in Phase 3 APeX-2 trial.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) fell 19.2 percent to $0.93 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares fell 12.5 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported its Phase 3 trial of OTX-TP for treatment of glaucoma did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 11.8 percent to $11.49 in pre-market trading after filing suit against U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to Protect medicaid patient access to Acthar® Gel.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 9.8 percent to $56.74 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) fell 5.2 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading. Kontoor Brands will replace Orion Group Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 4.5 percent to $4.89 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. The company reported CEO Lei Li has resigned, but will remain as Vice Chair. Eric Siliang Tan has been named replacement CEO.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 4.3 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after rising 3.68 percent on Monday.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) fell 4.1 percent to $64.45 in pre-market trading after reporting a 3.5 million common share offering.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 3.5 percent to $12.64 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.65 percent on Monday.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) fell 3.5 percent to $56.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.89 percent on Monday.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 2.8 percent to $27.30 in pre-market trading after announcing a $250 million common stock offering.
- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) fell 2.7 percent to $70.90 in pre-market trading after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) fell 2.4 percent to $127.50 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) fell 3.8 percent to $135.76 in pre-market trading.
