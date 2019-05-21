52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares jumped 95.1 percent to close at $1.60 on Monday after the company announced clinical validation and the commercial launch of its target Selector Multi-Gene liquid biopsy panel for lung cancer.
- Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares rose 42.9 percent to close at $3.00 on continued momentum after, on Thursday, Oppenheimer initiated an Outperform rating on the company's stock with a $12 price target.
- Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: XYN) climbed 40.8 percent to close at $3.45.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) shares rose 31.2 percent to close at $6.23 after The Deal reported that final bids for the company are near $9 per share.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) rose 22.1 percent to close at $18.10.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) gained 18.8 percent to close at $7.34 amid reports the FCC is likely to announce an agreement on terms for company's merger with T-Mobile.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) climbed 14 percent to close at $3.01.
- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) jumped 13.6 percent to close at $2.68.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) rose 12.3 percent to close at $8.30.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. NASDAQ: KPTI) jumped 10.8 percent to close at $5.14.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares rose 9.6 percent to close at $4.21.
- Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) shares gained 9.2 percent to close at $18.95 after Australia's conservative party had a surprise victory in the country's general election; this removes worries of reform for its financial industry promised by the losing party.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) rose 9 percent to close at $3.04.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) surged 8.7 percent to close at $28.63.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) gained 8.5 percent to close at $20.48.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares climbed 8.4 percent to close at $2.46.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) gained 8.2 percent to close at $5.42.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 8.2 percent to close at $2.39.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA) climbed 7.9 percent to close at $1.23 after Lake Street initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating. The company's CTO purchased 30,000 shares last week on Thursday.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) climbed 7.9 percent to close at $3.84.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) rose 7.5 percent to close at $2.45.
- AVANTOR, INC. (NYSE: AVTR) surged 6.3 percent to close at $15.41.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 6.1 percent to close at $11.64 following 3.75 percent rise in India’s BSE Sensex.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares rose 5.7 percent to close at $13.10 after reporting Q4 results.
Losers
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares fell 36.7 percent to close at $3.26 on Monday. The company reported its Phase II Liver Cancer Data was selected for presentation at the International Liver Cancer Association Conference. Can-Fite BioPharma disclosed a $6 million registered direct offering.
- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) tumbled 25.1 percent to close at $0.1319 after a company 10-K filing showed the SEC is probing the company into facts involved in the material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting.
- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) dropped 17.7 percent to close at $2.80.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares dipped 16.6 percent to close at $3.6550.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares fell 16.4 percent to close at $10.61.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) dipped 15.6 percent to close at $4.76.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares tumbled 15.3 percent to close at $3.81.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) shares dropped 15.2 percent to close at $9.02.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares fell 13 percent to close at $4.09.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) shares dropped 13 percent to close at $1.95.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares dipped 12.7 percent to close at $3.02.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dipped 12.4 percent to close at $4.23.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares fell 12.3 percent to close at $3.7300.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) dropped 12.3 percent to close at $6.42.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares dipped 12.1 percent to close at $8.27.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) fell 11.7 percent to close at $2.19.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) dropped 11.5 percent to close at $8.87.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) tumbled 11.2 percent to close at $13.03.
- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) shares dropped 10.7 percent to close at $2.01.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) dipped 10.5 percent to close at $4.93.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares fell 10.2 percent to close at $6.14 after reporting Q1 results.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc (NYSE: KEYS) fell 8.9 percent to close at $74.56 after Baird downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral and cut its price target from $90 to $82, citing US-China trade concerns following the Huawei ban.
- LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ: LK) shares dropped 8.7 percent to close at $18.61 after rising 19.9 percent on Friday.
- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO) dropped 8.6 percent to close at $1.06 after the company reported an unsolicited non-binding offer from Brookfield Business Partners for attention of Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of Teekay Offshore for $1.05 per unit in cash.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares dipped 8.5 percent to close at $20.78 after the company reported Q1 results.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) fell 8.4 percent to close at $15.56 after Trump added China's Huawei to a trade blacklist.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) dipped 8.2 percent to close at $1.90.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) dropped 5.9 percent to close at $33.24 after Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) disclosed an agreement to transfer BSS Business to DISH.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.