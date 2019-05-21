Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Amelia Island, Florida at 7:50 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on existing home sales for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak at 10:45 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is set to speak in New York at 12:00 p.m. ET.
