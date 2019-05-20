Here's How Christian Fromhertz Recommends Getting Ahead In Markets

Christian Fromhertz is the CEO and founder of Tribeca Trade Group, a program that trains and educates traders on developing the personal edge necessary to handle any type of market environment. He has over 15 years of experience working in the finance industry.

How He Got Started

Fromhertz first started his career in finance as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). He then moved to a Director and Senior ETF Trader position at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (NYSE: BAC). In his time at BofA, he traded for institutional clients and provided risk markets in domestic, international, fixed income, commodity and others. Fromhertz also traded on the Delta One Trading Desk, working with programs, customized indices, futures and swaps.

After leaving BofA, he founded Tribeca Trade Group in 2016. The group’s program has three pillars: technical analysis, identification of significant trade flow in options, and exchange traded products. The program also emphasizes growth in knowledge as a precursor to portfolio growth.

The group also offers free educational workshops and a daily video blog. Fromhertz has also contributed commentary on Bloomberg Markets regarding options trade.

Where You Can Find Him

