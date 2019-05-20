36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares surged 51.2 percent to $1.24 after the company announced clinical validation and the commercial launch of its target Selector Multi-Gene liquid biopsy panel for lung cancer.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares climbed 39.6 percent to $7.19 after the company reported its Phase II Liver Cancer Data was selected for presentation at the International Liver Cancer Association Conference.
- Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares gained 33.3 percent to $2.80 on continued momentum after, on Thursday, Oppenheimer initiated an Outperform rating on the company's stock with a $12 price target.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) gained 22.8 percent to $7.58 amid reports the FCC is likely to announce an agreement on terms for company's merger with T-Mobile.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NDRA) climbed 21.1 percent to $1.38 after Lake Street initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating. The company's CTO purchased 30,000 shares last week on Thursday.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 15 percent to $2.6201.
- Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) shares rose 8.6 percent to $18.86 after Australia's conservative party had a surprise victory in the country's general election; this removes worries of reform for its financial industry promised by the losing party.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) gained 8.3 percent to $5.43.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) surged 8.2 percent to $3.85.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 7.7 percent to $2.3801.
- AVANTOR, INC. (NYSE: AVTR) surged 6.1 percent to $15.38.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 5.6 percent to $11.58 following 3.75 percent rise in India’s BSE Sensex.
- T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) gained 4.8 percent to $78.95 amid reports the FCC is likely to announce an agreement on terms for company's merger with Sprint.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares rose 4.4 percent to $12.94 after reporting Q4 results.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares tumbled 19.4 percent to $3.53.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares fell 17.6 percent to $10.46.
- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) dipped 15.3 percent to $0.1493 after a company 10-K filing showed the SEC is probing the company into facts involved in the material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) dropped 11.1 percent to $8.91.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares fell 10.8 percent to $3.79.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares dipped 10.6 percent to $20.30 after the company reported Q1 results.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) dropped 10.6 percent to $31.58 after Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) disclosed an agreement to transfer BSS Business to DISH.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares dipped 10.3 percent to $8.44
- Keysight Technologies, Inc (NYSE: KEYS) fell 10.2 percent to $73.49 after Baird downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral and cut its price target from $90 to $82, citing US-China trade concerns following the Huawei ban.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) dropped 10 percent to $4.23.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 10 percent to $7.55.
- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO) dropped 9.5 percent to $1.05 after the company reported an unsolicited non-binding offer from Brookfield Business Partners for attention of Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of Teekay Offshore for $1.05 per unit in cash.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) shares dipped 8.6 percent to $3.3450.
- LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ: LK) shares dropped 8.6 percent to $18.62 after rising 19.9 percent on Friday.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) fell 7.7 percent to $15.69 after Trump added China's Huawei to a trade blacklist.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) shares dropped 7.7 percent to $131.18.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares fell 6.7 percent to $6.38 after reporting Q1 results.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares fell 5.7 percent to $5.28 after dropping 11.55 percent on Friday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 5.6 percent to $199.20 after Wedbush lowered its price target from $275 to $230 and raised concern with demand for Model 3 in U.S.
- Xilinx, Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) fell 5.5 percent to $98.98 after Trump added China's Huawei to a trade blacklist.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) dropped 5.2 percent to $4.02 after the company reported a receipt of a $10 million payment from LAVVAN for delivering on first major CBD milestone.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 4.2 percent to $10.02. Morgan Stanley downgraded Michaels Companies from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $17 to $10.
