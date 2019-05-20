Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Amelia Island, FL. at 8:50 a.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak in Boston, Massachusetts at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak n New York at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak in New York at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Amelia Island, FL at 7:00 p.m. ET.
