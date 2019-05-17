Cloud computing services provider Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares rallied as the tech firm made its debut Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Fastly issued 11.25 million shares priced at around $16 per share. The stock opened for trade at $21.50.

The IPO lock-up period will be 180 days. This is a contractual restriction preventing insiders who acquired shares of a company's stock before it went public from selling the stock for a stated period of time after it goes public.

The lead underwriters include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Credit Suisse.

