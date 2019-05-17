Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fastly Shares Rally Following Debut
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 17, 2019 12:58pm   Comments
Share:

Cloud computing services provider Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares rallied as the tech firm made its debut Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Fastly issued 11.25 million shares priced at around $16 per share. The stock opened for trade at $21.50.

The IPO lock-up period will be 180 days. This is a contractual restriction preventing insiders who acquired shares of a company's stock before it went public from selling the stock for a stated period of time after it goes public.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

The lead underwriters include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Credit Suisse.

Related Links:

The Fastly IPO: What You Need To Know

Luckin Coffee Opens Above IPO Price

Posted-In: News IPOs

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSLY)

44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Fastly IPO: What You Need To Know
IPO Outlook For The Week: Tech Solutions, Craft Brewery And The 'Starbucks Of China'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Transparency 19's Best In Show Leveraging Tech For Trucking's Sake