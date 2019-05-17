44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares surged 53.3 percent to $2.3450 on continued momentum after the stock rose over 68 percent yesterday following an Oppenheimer initiation at Outperform with a price target of $12.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares gained 51 percent to $25.68 after pricing its IPO at $17 per share.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) gained 45.5 percent to $23.25. Fastly priced its 11.25 million share IPO at $16 per share.
- Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) shares jumped 18.2 percent to $35.23 after Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) announced plans to acquire Cray in a transaction valued at approximately $1.3 billion.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) shares rose 13.5 percent to $6.65.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) surged 11.2 percent to $11.01 after Sarissa Capital raised its stake in the company from 7.54 million shares to 9.49 million shares.
- B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) climbed 10.6 percent to $2.8541.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 10.4 percent to $7.97 after the company issued an update on application for FDA Clearance and addressed recent anonymous article on SeekingAlpha.com.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) climbed 10.2 percent to $8.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares rose 9.7 percent to $11.54 after the company reported commencement of tender offer for up to $50 million in common stock.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) gained 8.8 percent to $10.67.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 7.2 percent to $5.41.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) gained 7.1 percent to $4.35.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) shares climbed 7.1 percent to $8.94.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 6.6 percent to $8.57.
- CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) shares rose 6.6 percent to $25.33 as the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares rose 5.1 percent to $43.78 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) rose 5.1 percent to $20.34 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $23 to $29.
- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) rose 5 percent to $ 14.69. Avantor priced its 207 million share IPO at $14 per share.
- Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE: OBE) rose 4 percent to $0.3029 as the company reported the sale of 55 percent working interest in the Peace River Oil Partnership for $97 million.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) rose 3.5 percent to $28.35 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong first-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
Losers
Losers
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares tumbled 30.7 percent to $15.03.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) shares dipped 26.7 percent to $3.33 after MKM Partners downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $9 to $4.5.
- BioPharmX Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMX) dipped 19 percent to $1.0201 after the company registered an $8.5 million common stock offering.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) dropped 15 percent to $3.68.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 14.8 percent to $5.95 after dropping 15.39 percent on Thursday.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) fell 14.4 percent to $131.53 after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares dipped 13.9 percent to $5.94.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) shares fell 13.7 percent to $4.43.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) dipped 12.9 percent to $11.15.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) shares fell 11.1 percent to $153.61 after President Trump announced a 6-month delay in auto tariffs.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) fell 10.3 percent to $2.7348.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares dropped 10.2 percent to $25.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported wider-than-expected loss in its first quarterly report since its IPO. However, sales exceeded estimates. Pinterest said it projects full-year revenue of $1.055 billion to $1.08 billion.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 9.4 percent to $5.38.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares dipped 9.3 percent to $2.8401.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares fell 9.2 percent to $4.7199.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKSD) dipped 8.9 percent to $5.36.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) fell 8.8 percent to $43.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) shares dropped 8.7 percent to $5.22 after the company announced a public offering of 5 million common shares at a price of $5.65 per share.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) shares fell 8.7 percent to $53.92 in sympathy with Baidu after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued weak Q2 sales guidance.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) dropped 8.5 percent to $5.60.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares fell 7.6 percent to $2.0150 after declining 22.70 percent on Thursday.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares fell 6.8 percent to $19.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) fell 5.2 percent to $138.38 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and lowered its FY19 guidance.
