22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) rose 16.6 percent to $34.77 in pre-market trading after HP Enterprise announced plans to buy Cray for $35 per share in cash.
- Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE: OBE) rose 13.3 percent to $0.33 in pre-market trading as the company reported the sale of 55 percent working interest in the Peace River Oil Partnership for $97 million.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) rose 11.2 percent to $30.45 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong first-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) shares rose 10.3 percent to $14.94 in pre-market trading.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 5.6 percent to $5.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.74 percent on Thursday.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares rose 5.4 percent to $43.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 5.1 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 4 percent to $7.26 in re-market trading after falling 15.39 percent on Thursday.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares rose 3.1 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after. Washington Prime Group declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per common share and operating partnership unit.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares rose 3.1 percent to $15.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 36.06 percent on Thursday.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) rose 3.1 percent to $22.55 in pre-market trading.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 3 percent to $21.58 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares rose 2.8 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading after declining 22.70 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares fell 16 percent to $25.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported wider-than-expected loss in its first quarterly report since its IPO. However, sales exceeded estimates. Pinterest said it projects full-year revenue of $1.055 billion to $1.08 billion.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) fell 11.5 percent to $136.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares fell 7.8 percent to $18.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) fell 5.6 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading after pricing a public offering of 5,000,000 common shares at $5.65 per common share.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares fell 5.4 percent to $31.23 in pre-market.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) fell 4.1 percent to $139.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and lowered its FY19 guidance.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) fell 3.7 percent to $104.42 in pre-market trading.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 3.4 percent to $40.23 in pre-market trading.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares fell 3 percent to $67.00 in pre-market trading.
