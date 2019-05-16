Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 16, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) shares are 4.5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 32 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $192.8 million, beating estimates by $3.61 million. The company issued strong first-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are up 6.8 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 88 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $2.2 billion, beating estimates by $20 million.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 70 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $3.539 billion, beating estimates by $59 million.

Losers

  • Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) shares are down 18 percent after its first-quarter earnings report, its first as a public company. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.32), missing estimates by 21 cents. Sales came in at $201.911 million, beating estimates by $1.3 million.
  • Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are down 9 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 41 cents per share, missing estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $3.594 billion, beating estimates by $74 million. The company issued weak second-quarter sales guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

