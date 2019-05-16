50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) jumped 34.2 percent to $15.06. Iovance Biotherapeutics announced new interim data from its clinical studies of tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapy LN-145 in patients with advanced cervical cancer, which showed an objective response rate, or ORR, of 44 percent, and a disease control rate of 89 percent. Merck's Keytruda, which was used as a reference, had a 14 percent ORR. Meanwhile, updated results from Cohort 2 in the ongoing innovaTIL-01 study of lifileucel in advanced melanoma showed an ORR of 38 percent and a disease control rate of 76 percent.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) gained 19.2 percent to $4.8054.
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) rose 15.3 percent to $73.20 in sympathy with Amgen after the company presented Phase 1 data on its KRAS G12C inhibitor, AMG 510. Mirati is also developing a KRAS G12C inhibitor.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) gained 12.9 percent to $18.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 11.8 percent to $8.27 after reporting a $100 million buyback plan.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) surged 11.7 percent to $2.8260.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares rose 10.4 percent to $2.7820 after gaining 5.88 percent on Wednesday.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) surged 10 percent to $58.79.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares rose 9.8 percent to $6.92.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) gained 9.6 percent to $6.28.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) gained 9.4 percent to $17.80 after the company reported its SOPHIA Study met its primary endpoint.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) rose 9.1 percent to $14.87 after the company reported strong Q1 earnings and raised FY19 guidance.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) surged 8.6 percent to $2.9638. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems with a Buy rating and a $5 price target.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) gained 8.6 percent to $4.1600 following Q1 results.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) climbed 8.5 percent to $6.39.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 8.5 percent to $14.25.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) rose 8.2 percent to $86.24 potentially due to President Trump threatening to blacklist Huawei Technologies which provides video communication solutions.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) shares climbed 7.8 percent to $8.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) rose 7.5 percent to $11.45 after President Trump signed an executive order giving the government the authority to block technology companies deemed a national security threat from selling to the U.S.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) gained 6.8 percent to $36.47 after William Blair upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares rose 6.8 percent to $50.55 after reporting its Phase 3 ClarIDHy trial of TIBSOVO achieved its primary endpoint in previously treated IDH1 mutant Cholangiocarcinoma patients.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) surged 6.6 percent to $15.76. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun with an Overweight rating and a $21 price target.
- NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) rose 6.3 percent to $141.59 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) rose 6.1 percent to $55.63 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company sees sales growth of 4.5-6.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Cisco shares gained 2.8 percent to $53.88 in the after-hours trading session.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) gained 5.4 percent to $78.68 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) rose 5.1 percent to $275.20 after reporting strong Q1 earnings.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) rose 4.5 percent to $22.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and reaffirmed its FY19 guidance.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares dipped 26.2 percent to $2.08 after reporting a $10 million financing.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) shares declined 20.8 percent to $4.27.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares dropped 20.8 percent to $8.35.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) dropped 18.9 percent to $3.6908 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) shares fell 17.2 percent to $44.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued weak Q1 and FY20 guidance.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) dropped 14.1 percent to $21.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dipped 14.1 percent to $4.5211 following Q1 results.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 14 percent to $19.15 after ALPHAEON announced it will sell 4 million shares of Evolus common stock.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) dropped 13.1 percent to $4.97.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) fell 11.6 percent to $45.52.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) dropped 10.9 percent to $8.25.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) fell 10 percent to $57.07 following downbeat Q1 sales.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) dropped 9.8 percent to $5.41.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) fell 9.3 percent to $4.57.
- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) tumbled 9.2 percent to $3.5950.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) fell 8.6 percent to $17.58 after reporting a 3 million share common stock offering.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 8.4 percent to $3.7451.
- ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) fell 8.1 percent to $4.09 after the company reported the commencement of a $45 million common stock offering.
- Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE: AVH) dropped 7.9 percent to $3.04.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) shares fell 6.4 percent to $133.04 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 4.8 percent to $4.81 after reporting a first-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.146 million.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) dropped 4.5 percent to $109.33 after the company issued 2020 sales guidance in-line with the analyst consensus estimate. BMO Capital lowered the stock's price target from $125 to $115.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) fell 3.3 percent to $13.01 after reporting a 8 million share common stock offering.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.