Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s autopilot system was engaged during a fatal Florida crash on March 1, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed Thursday.

What Happened

The Delray Beach crash is the latest fatal incident involving the driver-assistance system.

The driver of the Model 3 engaged autopilot about 10 seconds before crashing into a semi trailer and did not have his hands on the wheel for nearly eight seconds before the crash, the NTSB said.

Why It Matters

The NTSB said it's continuing to investigate the crash.

"All aspects of the crash remain under investigation as the NTSB determines the probable cause, with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes."

This is at least the fourth fatal Tesla crash involving the autopilot system, according to The Verge.

What's Next

Tesla shares were down nearly 1 percent at $229.69 at the time of publication Thursday.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.