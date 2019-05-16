Market Overview

Tesla Investors Shrug As NTSB Says Autopilot System Engaged During Fatal Florida Crash
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 16, 2019 12:50pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s autopilot system was engaged during a fatal Florida crash on March 1, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed Thursday.

What Happened

The Delray Beach crash is the latest fatal incident involving the driver-assistance system. 

The driver of the Model 3 engaged autopilot about 10 seconds before crashing into a semi trailer and did not have his hands on the wheel for nearly eight seconds before the crash, the NTSB said. 

Why It Matters

The NTSB said it's continuing to investigate the crash. 

"All aspects of the crash remain under investigation as the NTSB determines the probable cause, with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes."

This is at least the fourth fatal Tesla crash involving the autopilot system, according to The Verge

What's Next 

Tesla shares were down nearly 1 percent at $229.69 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Posted-In: AutoPilot Model 3 The VergeNews Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

