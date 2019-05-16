30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) rose 26.9 percent to $14.25 after the company issued updates to tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapy programs.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares rose 18.8 percent to $56.26 in pre-market trading after reporting its Phase 3 ClarIDHy trial of TIBSOVO achieved its primary endpoint in previously treated IDH1 mutant Cholangiocarcinoma patients.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares rose 12.7 percent to $5.95 in pre-market trading after reporting a research collaboration agreement with Merck.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) rose 8 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) rose 8 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares rose 7.2 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.88 percent on Wednesday.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) rose 7 percent to $14.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q1 earnings and raised FY19 guidance.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 5.4 percent to $47.85 in pre-market trading.
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 5.1 percent to $7.70 in pre-market trading after reporting first quarter earnings of $(0.12), up from $(0.29) year-over-year. Sales came in at $5.315 million, up from $4.98 million year-over-year.
- Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) rose 4.7 percent to $12.39 in pre-market trading.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) rose 4.6 percent to $54.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company sees sales growth of 4.5-6.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Cisco shares gained 2.8 percent to $53.88 in the after-hours trading session.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) rose 4.2 percent to $273.00 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q1 earnings.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 4.2 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.62 percent on Wednesday.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) rose 3.6 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and reaffirmed its FY19 guidance.
- NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) rose 3.4 percent to $137.69 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FHL) shares rose 2.9 percent to $13.13 in pre-market trading. Futu is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 24.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) rose 2.7 percent to $25.96 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) fell 9.7 percent to $17.37 in pre-market trading after reporting a 3 million share common stock offering.
- ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) fell 9.7 percent to $4.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported the commencement of a $45 million common stock offering.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 9.6 percent to $3.47 in pre-market trading Boxlight is expected to release quarterly earnings today..
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) fell 7.8 percent to $11.30 in pre-market trading.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) fell 7 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading after the company issued clinical program update for BION-1301.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 9.1 percent to $20.25 in pre-market trading after ALPHAEON announced it will sell 4 million shares of Evolus common stock.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) fell 4.7 percent to $12.82 in pre-market trading after Reporting a 8 million share common stock offering.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 4.4 percent to $4.83 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.146 million.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 4.3 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after surging 23.68 percent on Wednesday.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 4.3 percent to $29.45 in pre-market trading.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) fell 3.5 percent to $7.52 in pre-market trading.
- Genworth Financial, Inc (NYSE: GNW) fell 2.7 percent to $3.29 in pre-market trading.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) shares fell 2.6 percent to $138.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
