Opus9, FleetUp Team For Carrier-Focused ELD Program

Opus9 carriers are being given access to FleetUp's electronic logging device (ELD) product at a discounted rate through a partner program that will provide real-time GPS tracking and ETA services to customers of Opus9. Existing Opus9 carriers can join the program through the company's 9Network.

Opus9 is a digital third-party logistics provider for U.S. shippers.

By partnering with FleetUp, Opus9 expects its customers will receive improved visibility that will drive connectivity benefits, cost reductions, shorter lead times and greater agility in their supply chains.

Carriers choosing to join the program will receive the FleetUp ELD at 20 percent off the monthly cost and become ELD-compliant while gaining live-locating tracking for customers and the ability to analyze fuel waste through smart reporting, Opus9 said.

"Through this exciting partnership, we will empower carriers with the ability to have full control on sharable fleet data," said Alex Ryu, founder and CEO of Opus9. "We are thrilled to work with FleetUp because it is the premier innovative fleet management system in the industry."

FleetUp co-founder and CEO Ezra Kawk said that users of its ELD benefit from artificial intelligence features that provide preventative maintenance alerts, analyze fuel waste and supply other key metrics.

"We can save companies tens of thousands of dollars a month through unparalleled tracking and analysis reports," Kawk said.

Once in the program, carriers can select which information they want to share, including real-time GPS location, live estimated time of arrival, hours-of-service and alerts.

Opus9 said that carriers that join the program will be noted as a Premium Carrier Partner of Opus9 because of the visibility benefits to the customer. Highlighted as a high-quality carrier with Live ETA and visibility could improve the number of loads a carrier has access to as shippers seek out these carrier partners and Opus9 prioritizes these carriers for load assignment.

