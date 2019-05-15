Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 15, 2019 4:54am   Comments
Share:
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on retail sales for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Empire State manufacturing index for May is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on industrial production for April will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington, DC at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on business inventories for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The housing market index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin will speak in New York at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for March is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

8 Stocks To Watch For May 15, 2019

Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2019