Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail sales for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Empire State manufacturing index for May is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for April will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- Federal Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington, DC at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on business inventories for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The housing market index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin will speak in New York at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for March is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.
