UPS Triples Network For Saturday Export Service From U.S.
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
May 14, 2019 6:09pm   Comments
UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) said May 14 that it will triple to 179 the number of countries that U.S. exporters can ship to on Saturdays.

An additional 122 countries are now included in the company's "Worldwide Express" service, UPS said. The new countries include 20 in Europe, 28 in the Americas, 2 in Asia Pacific and 72 in the Middle East and Africa.

U.S. businesses scheduling a Saturday pick-up will have their shipments processed and shipped on Sunday and delivered as soon as Monday, UPS said.

The expanded Saturday service benefits U.S. businesses that want to ship exports six days per week, UPS said. About 95 percent of global customers live outside the U.S., according to data cited by the company.

