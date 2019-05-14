Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2019 4:30am   Comments
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Zurich, Switzerland at 3:15 a.m. ET.
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for April is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on import and export prices for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak in Minneapolis, MN at 12:15 p.m. ET.

