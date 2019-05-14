Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Zurich, Switzerland at 3:15 a.m. ET.
- The NFIB small business optimism index for April is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on import and export prices for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak in Minneapolis, MN at 12:15 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.