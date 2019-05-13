42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Amber Road Inc (NYSE: AMBR) shares surged 26 percent to $12.97 after the company announced it would be acquired by E2open for $13.05 per share in cash.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) gained 19.2 percent to $2.6460 after the company disclosed that its PB3 PowerBuoy deployed in the Adriatic Sea has produced more than 1MWh of cumulative energy to date.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) gained 12 percent to $2.6309 after surging 23.04 percent on Friday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 16.4 percent to $3.40.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 11.7 percent to $4.5126 after climbing 11.29 percent on Friday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares gained 7.3 percent to $71.06.
- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) climbed 7 percent to $9.10.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 6.3 percent to $2.29.
- Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) climbed 6 percent to $4.7050.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) gained 5.7 percent to $3.5415.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares gained 4.5 percent to $8.94 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares surged 4.5 percent to $2.34 after the company received FDA Fast Track designation for CLR 131 in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
Losers
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) dipped 74 percent to $0.9382 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and the company warned it is at risk of bankruptcy.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares declined 18.7 percent to $11.05.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) fell 17.5 percent to $5.66.
- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) tumbled 16.8 percent to $11.65 following Q1 results. FutureFuel posted Q1 earnings of $0.13 per share on sales of $48.5 million.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) shares declined 16.7 percent to $18.00.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) dipped 16.3 percent to $2.5020.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) fell 16 percent to $2.4953.
- Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 15.1 percent to $6.84 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $9 price target.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) fell 14.8 percent to $4.1671 after surging 4.94 percent on Friday.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) fell 14.7 percent to $12.26 after the United States filed a lawsuit against the company alleging price fixing.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) declined 13.8 percent to $4.01.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares fell 13 percent to $9.04.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) shares declined 12.7 percent to $25.62. Pivotal Research downgraded Boot Barn from Buy to Hold.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares fell 12.7 percent to $3.22.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) dropped 12.3 percent to $14.83. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from Outperform to Neutral.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) fell 12.1 percent to $21.75. Bank of America downgraded Veritiv from Buy to Neutral.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dropped 11.6 percent to $3.05.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) dipped 11.5 percent to $5.50.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) shares tumbled 11.5 percent to $10.68.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 11 percent to $5.85.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) dipped 10 percent to $21.32.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) fell 9.9 percent to $6.10 after rising 12.09 percent on Friday.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) dropped 9.1 percent to $3.3650 after the company reported downbeat Q1 EPS.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares fell 9.1 percent to $37.82 after the stock declined in its first session as a public company Friday.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dropped 8.6 percent to $1.9750.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares fell 7.6 percent to $22.65 after the company reported its first quarterly financial results as a public company.
- Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) fell 6.8 percent to $17.08 following a media report stating the company will lower its dividend.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 6.6 percent to $5.11.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 6.4 percent to $17.29.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) dropped 6.2 percent to $59.97. Jefferies downgraded AlarmCom from Buy to Hold.
