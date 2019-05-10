62 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares surged 69 percent to $1.19 after the company announced the successful completion of two new groundbreaking genetic risk tests for colorectal cancer and breast cancer.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 36.8 percent to $14.36. Jiayin Group priced its 3.5 million ADS IPO at $10.50 per ADS.
- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) gained 28.4 percent to $41.81 after the company announced it will be acquired by IFM Investors for $41.50 per unit.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) gained 26.4 percent to $2.92 after announcing plans to buy Simply Mac from GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME).
- G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) gained 24.2 percent to $25.69 after the company announced plans to submit US and European marketing applications for its Trilaciclib.
- Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) gained 23.5 percent to $20.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and provided Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) rose 20 percent to $2.8632 after reporting Q1 results.
- Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDR) climbed 18.7 percent to $14.99 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) shares rose 17.2 percent to $75.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) gained 15.3 percent to $2.8354 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 14.4 percent to $6.58.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 13.8 percent to $8.40 following Q1 results.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 13.6 percent to $12.51 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales numbers up from last year.
- Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) surged 13.6 percent to $20.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) gained 12.1 percent to $4.6870.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) rose 11.4 percent to $4.02 following strong Q1 results.
- Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) gained 11 percent to $8.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results; the company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) surged 10.8 percent to $10.24 after Monness Crespi Hardt upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) rose 10.1 percent to $53.58.
- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) gained 9.7 percent to $19.08 following upbeat Q1 results.
- GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) surged 9.1 percent to $14.24 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) rose 8.9 percent to $36.54 after reporting a first-quarter sales beat.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) surged 8.8 percent to $8.16.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) rose 8.8 percent to $3.47 following Q1 results.
- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) surged 8.6 percent to $12.19 following Q2 results.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) gained 7.5 percent to $4.19 after the company reported Q1 sales up from last year.
- Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) gained 6.2 percent to $128.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) gained 4 percent to $11.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
Losers
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) tumbled 38.3 percent to $1.2950 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) dropped 38 percent to $18.60 after the company reported Q1 Nerlynx sales decline from last quarter due to an increase in patients discontinuing treatment. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Puma Biotechnology from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $57 to $20.
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) fell 30.5 percent to $12.41.
- Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares tumbled 29.3 percent to $11.74 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales down from last year.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) fell 25.4 percent to $34.09 after the company reported Q1 results and disclosed results from a study of roxadustat. A STAT News article suggested the company's "obtuse disclosure" raised concerns about heart safety with the candidate. William Blair downgraded FibroGen from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 24.9 percent to $20.20 on continued weakness after short seller Citron Research on Thursday called the company an 'Obvious Fraud'.
- Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 23.8 percent to $3.53 after the company reported Q1 results. Jefferies downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $14 to $5.
- inTEST Corporation (NASDAQ: INTT) declined 21.4 percent to $5.24 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results and issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 20.4 percent to $2.0459 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. Aqua Metals priced its 11 million share common stock offering at $2 per share.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) dropped 20.2 percent to $4.47 following Q1 results.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ: JAKK) tumbled 19 percent to $0.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) dipped 17.9 percent to $4.8350 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales down from last year.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) dropped 16.1 percent to $33.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings results and the stock was downgraded by B. Riley from Buy to Neutral.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) fell 15.2 percent to $18.81 after the company reported downbeat sales for its fourth quarter and issued Q1 earnings guidance below analyst estimates. Symantec disclosed that its President and CEO Greg Clark is stepping down.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) dropped 15 percent to $5.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) dipped 15 percent to $1.28 after the company reported Q3 EPS down from last year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) slipped 14.6 percent to $36.97 after the company reported strong Q1 results but issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) dropped 14.1 percent to $47.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and cut its 2019 sales guidance.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) fell 14 percent to $13.00.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) fell 13.5 percent to $3.46.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 13.1 percent to $6.26 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also lowered FY19 sales guidance.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) dipped 11.6 percent to $74.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 11.5 percent to $28.59 after the company announced it will temporarily prevent users from posting 'social newsfeeds' on its platform as the company conducts internal reviews to strengthen content screening.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dropped 10.3 percent to $15.50 following Q1 results.
- Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT) dipped 9.9 percent to $140.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) dropped 9.7 percent to $1.03 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales down year-over-year.
- Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) fell 9.5 percent to $2.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped 9.5 percent to $92.50 after Guardant Health announced positive data for a competing product.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) dropped 6.8 percent to $127.1 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) dropped 6.7 percent to $14.66 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates, offsetting better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) fell 6.5 percent to $58.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE: RBA) dropped 6.3 percent to $32.44 after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results.
- Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE: JAG) dipped 6 percent to $10.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) dropped 5.3 percent to $4.62 after the company priced 16 million shares at $4.50 per share.
