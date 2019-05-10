25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) rose 40.7 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after announcing plans to buy Simply Mac from GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME).
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) rose 17.8 percent to $39.56 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter sales beat.
- Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) shares rose 14.7 percent to $73.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results; the company also raised FY19 sales guidance.
- JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) shares rose 9.6 percent to $30.14 in pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) shares rose 8 percent to $43.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 7.5 percent to $7.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) rose 6.5 percent to $24.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares rose 6.3 percent to $9.67 in pre-market trading.
- Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) rose 6.1 percent to $43.57 in pre-market trading.
- Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) rose 5.1 percent to $20.24 in pre-market trading after falling 29.38 percent on Thursday.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) rose 5.1 percent to $13.55 in pre-market trading.
- Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 4.7 percent to $9.43 in pre-market trading after dropping 16.03 percent on Thursday.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) rose 4.2 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan upgraded 3D Systems from Underweight to Neutral
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) rose 3.5 percent to $29.50 in pre-market trading following Q2 earnings.
Losers
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 36.7 percent to $19.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 Nerlynx sales decline from last quarter due to an increase in patients discontinuing treatment. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Puma Biotechnology from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $57 to $20.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 18.7 percent to $2.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) fell 18.3 percent to $37.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results and disclosed 'positive' topline results from pooled safety analyses of roxadustat global Phase 3 program. William Blair downgraded FibroGen from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) fell 16.7 percent to $18.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat sales for its fourth quarter and issued Q1 earnings guidance below analyst estimates. Symantec disclosed that its President and CEO Greg Clark is stepping down.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) fell 14.3 percent to $12.94 in pre-market trading.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) fell 13.3 percent to $54.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 8.4 percent to $24.63 in pre-market trading after declining 18.79 percent on Thursday.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) fell 5.1 percent to $157.00 in pre-market trading.
- SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) fell 5 percent to $15.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q1 results.
- Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO) fell 4.4 percent to $31.03 in pre-market trading.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) fell 4 percent to $18.12 in pre-market trading.
