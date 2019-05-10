82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares jumped 93.47 percent to close at $32.89 on Thursday after pricing its IPO at $17 per share.
- Control4 Corp (NASDAQ: CTRL) shares climbed 39.6 percent to close at $23.90 on Thursday after SnapAV reported the purchase of Control4 for $23.91 per share in cash. Control4 also reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) gained 32.67 percent to close at $19.90. NextCure priced its 5 million share IPO at $15 per share.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rose 28.11 percent to close at $83.17 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter sales guidance.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) surged 22.9 percent to close at $21.47 after the company reported upbeat Q1 financial results.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) gained 20.77 percent to close at $7.50.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) rose 19.85 percent to close at $26.44 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and reported a deal to sell its Air-X-Changers business to Chart Industries for $592 million in cash.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) climbed 19.64 percent to close at $97.35 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) rose 19.46 percent to close at $28.97 following Q1 results.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) gained 19.32 percent to close at $11.55 following Q1 results.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) surged 19.24 percent to close at $3.7800.
- The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE: LGL) gained 18.82 percent to close at $8.72 following Q1 results.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 17.76 percent to close at $7.69 following Q1 earnings.
- CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) jumped 16.88 percent to close at $9.35.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) rose 16.77 percent to close at $32.72 after reporting Q1 results.
- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) gained 16.67 percent to close at $15.75.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) rose 15.59 percent to close at $13.27 after reporting Q1 results.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 15.51 percent to close at $7.15 following upbeat Q1 results.
- NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) rose 15.4 percent to close at $76.23 following Q1 earnings.
- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) jumped 15.03 percent to close at $27.24 after the company reported Q1 results and raised FY19 guidance.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) rose 14.98 percent to close at $20.11 after the company announced a partnership with Fox Sports in which Fox will acquire 14.35 million shares of the company..
- Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) gained 14.87 percent to close at $22.25 after reporting strong Q3 results.
- Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) rose 14.47 percent to close at $4.35 following Q2 results.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares gained 13.73 percent to close at $10.85.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) climbed 13.56 percent to close at $48.66 following Q1 results.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 13.18 percent to close at $14.51 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) gained 12.86 percent to close at $32.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY19 sales guidance.
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) gained 12.75 percent to close at $7.25 following Q1 results.
- EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI) rose 11.43 percent to close at $35.98 after reporting Q1 results. Employers Mutual Casualty Company announced plans to purchase EMC Insurance Group for $36 per share in cash.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) surged 10.88 percent to close at $8.05 following Q1 results.
- Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) shares rose 8.49 percent to close at $33.36 after reporting upbeat Q3 profit.
- Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CECO) gained 7.58 percent to close at $19.31 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) rose 7.49 percent to close at $2.87 following Q1 results.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) gained 5 percent to close at $32.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results, offsetting an FY19 guidance cut.
Losers
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) dipped 55.75 percent to close at $36.90 on Thursday after the company cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) fell 49.32 percent to close at $1.85 after the company announced pricing of its $14.3 million public offering at $3.40 per share.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares fell 44.1 percent to close at $0.9111 after the company received a Nasdaq delisting notice.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) fell 38.8 percent to close at $7.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance.
- Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) dropped 37.49 percent to close at $12.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares declined 33.69 percent to close at $9.25 after reporting Q1 results.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) dropped 31 percent to close at $13.80. Axcella Health priced its 3.57 million share IPO at $20 per share.
- Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) fell 29.56 percent to close at $19.25 after the company issued weak EPS and sales guidance for Q2 and FY19.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares dropped 27.45 percent to close at $2.9600. Provention Bio announced topline results from the Phase 1b study dubbed PULSE study evaluating PRV-300 in patients with active, moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis, which showed mixed results. The pipeline asset met the primary safety and efficacy endpoint over the 12-week study period and also demonstrated TLR3 target engagement and proof-of-mechanism.
- Infinera Corp (NASDAQ: INFN) dipped 26.7 percent to close at $3.2400 after the company reported mixed Q2 results and issued Q2 guidance below consensus estimates.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) dropped 26.41 percent to close at $46.56 after the company issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) dipped 22.64 percent to close at $2.05 on Thursday after surging 214.54 percent on Wednesday.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) fell 20.6 percent to close at $27.22 following Q1 results.
- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) dipped 20.1 percent to close at $68.75 following weak Q1 results.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) dipped 20.05 percent to close at $6.10.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) dropped 18.79 percent to close at $26.89.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) fell 18.46 percent to close at $2.12.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) fell 18.21 percent to close at $18.86. Commscope announced upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell 17.68 percent to close at $16.86 following Q1 earnings.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) dropped 17.64 percent to close at $4.95 after pricing 1.67 million share common stock offering at $4.80 per share.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) fell 17.45 percent to close at $6.81 following wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) tumbled 16.29 percent to close at $15.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued weak Q3 sales guidance and lowered its FY19 sales guidance.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) fell 16.18 percent to close at $3.73 as the company lowered its Q3 sales guidance.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares dipped 16.03 percent to close at $9.01.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) shares fell 15.98 percent to close at $11.04 following weak Q1 earnings.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dropped 15.89 percent to close at $3.07 following Q1 results.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) dropped 15.78 percent to close at $5.39 after reporting Q1 results.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) shares tumbled 15.75 percent to close at $33.55after the company announced plans to buy startup Harry's Inc in a $1.37 billion deal.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 15.37 percent to close at $16.96 following Q1 results.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) dipped 14.8 percent to close at $23.83 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) fell 14.77 percent to close at $9.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) fell 14.63 percent to close at $2.45 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results and lowered FY19 forecast.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) fell 14.49 percent to close at $189.92 following Q1 results.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares declined 14.07 percent to close at $12.03 after reporting weak Q1 results.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) fell 14.03 percent to close at $7.11 following weak Q1 results.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) dropped 14 percent to close at $8.72 following Q3 results.
- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NASDAQ: ECOM) fell 13.7 percent to close at $10.02 after the company issued weak sales forecast.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) dropped 12.52 percent to close at $17.05 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) fell 12.37 percent to close at $14.88.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 12.25 percent to close at $5.80 after dropping 8.19 percent on Wednesday.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 11.1 percent to close at $5.12 following Q1 results.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 10.75 percent to close at $60.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) fell 10.04 percent to close at $47.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 9.37 percent to close at $10.93 following Q1 results.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) fell 6.96 percent to close at $13.63 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 6.45 percent to close at $15.53 after reporting results for its first quarter.
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) dropped 6.44 percent to close at $8.71 following wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) fell 6.44 percent to close at $56.33 after Chevron said it would not increase its offer to acquire Anadarko.
