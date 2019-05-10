Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The Consumer Price Index for April is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard is set to speak in Washington, DC at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Meridian, MS at 9:05 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Bronx, NY at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget report for April will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.
