71 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Control4 Corp (NASDAQ: CTRL) shares surged 39.8 percent to $23.93 after SnapAV reported the purchase of Control4 for $23.91 per share in cash. Control4 also reported upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) rose 24.7 percent to $21.20 after pricing its IPO at $17 per share.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares gained 21.6 percent to $78.78 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter sales guidance.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) gained 16.3 percent to $20.31 after the company reported upbeat Q1 financial results.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) rose 16 percent to $20.28 after the company announced a partnership with Fox Sports in which Fox will acquire 14.35 million shares of the company..
- Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) gained 15.5 percent to $28.01 following Q1 results.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) surged 15 percent to $13.20 after reporting Q1 results.
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) rose 14.8 percent to $7.38 following Q1 results.
- Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) gained 13.6 percent to $22.00 after reporting strong Q3 results.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) climbed 13.2 percent to $92.06 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) shares rose 12.8 percent to $34.69 after reporting upbeat Q3 profit.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) surged 12.7 percent to $8.19 following Q1 results.
- CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) gained 11.6 percent to $32.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY19 sales guidance.
- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) jumped 11.6 percent to $26.42 after the company reported Q1 results and raised FY19 guidance.
- EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI) rose 11.2 percent to $35.90 after reporting Q1 results. Employers Mutual Casualty Company announced plans to purchase EMC Insurance Group for $36 per share in cash.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 10.5 percent to $14.17 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ: CECO) gained 9.8 percent to $19.70 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) climbed 9.6 percent to $46.94 following Q1 results.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) rose 9.2 percent to $24.08 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and reported a deal to sell its Air-X-Changers business to Chart Industries for $592 million in cash.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) gained 8.6 percent to $10.51 following Q1 results.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) rose 7 percent to $2.8550 following Q1 results.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) gained 5 percent to $32.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results, offsetting an FY19 guidance cut.
Losers
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) declined 54.8 percent to $37.66 after the company cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) dropped 49.9 percent to $1.83 after the company announced pricing of its $14.3 million public offering at $3.40 per share.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares dipped 41.1 percent to $0.9599 after the company received a Nasdaq delisting notice.
- Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) fell 35.5 percent to $13.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) fell 33 percent to $8.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares dropped 31 percent to $9.62 after reporting Q1 results.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) fell 30.3 percent to $44.08 after the company issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) fell 30 percent to $19.15 after the company issued weak EPS and sales guidance for Q2 and FY19.
- Infinera Corp (NASDAQ: INFN) dipped 25 percent to $3.3150 after the company reported mixed Q2 results and issued Q2 guidance below consensus estimates.
- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NASDAQ: ECOM) fell 20.7 percent to $9.20 after the company issued weak sales forecast.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) dropped 20.4 percent to $22.26 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares declined 20.1 percent to $11.18 after reporting weak Q1 results.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) fell 20 percent to $2.0799.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares declined 19.3 percent to $3.2908. Provention Bio announced topline results from the Phase 1b study dubbed PULSE study evaluating PRV-300 in patients with active, moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis, which showed mixed results. The pipeline asset met the primary safety and efficacy endpoint over the 12-week study period and also demonstrated TLR3 target engagement and proof-of-mechanism.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) dropped 19.3 percent to $4.85 after pricing 1.67 million share common stock offering at $4.80 per share.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) shares fell 19.2 percent to $10.62 following weak Q1 earnings.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) dipped 18.2 percent to $6.24.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) dropped 17.8 percent to $6.78 following wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dropped 17.8 percent to $3.0000 following Q1 results.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) fell 17.6 percent to $182.92 following Q1 results.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) fell 17.5 percent to $19.03. Commscope announced upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) dropped 17.2 percent to $2.3758 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results and lowered FY19 forecast.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) fell 16.6 percent to $28.59 following Q1 results.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares fell 15.8 percent to $2.35 after falling 24.39 percent on Wednesday.
- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) dipped 15.3 percent to $72.92 following weak Q1 results.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) fell 14.6 percent to $3.8000 as the company lowered its Q3 sales guidance.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) dropped 14.5 percent to $5.47 after reporting Q1 results.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) shares tumbled 14.5 percent to $34.06 after the company announced plans to buy startup Harry's Inc in a $1.37 billion deal.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) dipped 14.4 percent to $1.97.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) dropped 14.2 percent to $8.70 following Q3 results.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) fell 14 percent to $9.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 13.8 percent to $5.70 after dropping 8.19 percent on Wednesday.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 13.7 percent to $17.29 following Q1 results.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) dropped 13.6 percent to $16.84 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 13.6 percent to $4.9787 following Q1 results.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) fell 13.4 percent to $7.16 following weak Q1 results.
- Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) tumbled 13.2 percent to $15.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued weak Q3 sales guidance and lowered its FY19 sales guidance.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 11.9 percent to $10.63 following Q1 results.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) dropped 11.8 percent to $14.98.
- Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) fell 11.1 percent to $47.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 11 percent to $60.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) dropped 10.8 percent to $8.30 following wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 10.2 percent to $2.38 after surging 214.54 percent on Wednesday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) fell 10.2 percent to $13.16 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dropped 9.9 percent to $1.91.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) fell 6 percent to $56.60 after Chevron said it would not increase its offer to acquire Anadarko.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 5.9 percent to $15.62 after reporting results for its first quarter.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 4.6 percent to $18.66 following Q1 results.
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) fell 4.3 percent to $18.19 after reporting a 15 million share offering of common stock.
