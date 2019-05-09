28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 35.9 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading after surging 214.54 percent on Wednesday.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) rose 20.4 percent to $21.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported a deal with FOX Sports.
- Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) shares rose 12.2 percent to $34.50 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 profit.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares rose 10.9 percent to $16.74 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rose 9.4 percent to $71.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter sales guidance.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares rose 9.1 percent to $6.75 in pre-market trading following strong Q1 results.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 7.8 percent to $13.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares rose 7.5 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after falling 24.39 percent on Wednesday.
- Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) rose 5.3 percent to $39.40 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI) rose 3.6 percent to $33.45 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results. Employers Mutual Casualty Company announced plans to purchase EMC Insurance Group for $36 per share in cash.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) rose 3.1 percent to $12.05 in pre-market trading.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) rose 3 percent to $73.70 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter sales beat. The company issued strong 2019 sales guidance.
Losers
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) fell 48.1 percent to $43.30 in pre-market trading after the company cut FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) fell 24 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) fell 23.1 percent to $48.65 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) fell 13.3 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 9.9 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after rising 24.72 percent on Wednesday.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) fell 9.2 percent to $20.95 in pre-market trading. Commscope announced upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 9.2 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.19 percent on Wednesday.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 8.7 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after rising 5.50 percent on Wednesday.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 7.5 percent to $63.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) fell 7.3 percent to $206.00 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) fell 5.9 percent to $113.09 in pre-market trading.
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) fell 4.3 percent to $18.20 in pre-market trading after reporting a 15 million share offering of common stock.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 4.2 percent to $15.90 in pre-market trading after reporting results for its first quarter.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 4 percent to $31.52 in pre-market trading.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 3.8 percent to $18.82 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) fell 3 percent to $14.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
