95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE: CVRS) climbed 35.71 percent to close at $2.85 on Wednesday following Q1 results.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares gained 29.58 percent to close at $4.60 on Wednesday. Akorn shares surged Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY19 sales guidance above the consensus estimates.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) shares climbed 27.63 percent to close at $1.94 after the company announced it would begin offering its guests a 100 percent plant-based Beyond Burger patty.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) gained 24.72 percent to close at $5.55.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) gained 24.29 percent to close at $15.66 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy despite the company reporting worse-than-expected Q2 financial results.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) shares gained 23.38 percent to close at $73.50 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) rose 23.49 percent to close at $38.69 after announcing plans to acquire Sistema Positivo De Ensino for R$1.65 billion in cash.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) climbed 21.26 percent to close at $7.53 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) rose 19.08 percent to close at $22.47 after reporting Q1 results.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) jumped 18.04 percent to close at $48.56.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) gained 17.45 percent to close at $2.76.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) climbed 17.38 percent to close at $7.63.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares rose 16.19 percent to close at $38.25 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) climbed 15.22 percent to close at $22.94 following Q1 earnings.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) gained 14.24 percent to close at $3.29.
- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) rose 14.07 percent to close at $34.54 following upbeat Q2 results.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) gained 13.81 percent to close at $2.72.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) surged 13.46 percent to close at $21.08.
- frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) rose 13.1 percent to close at $38.85 following Q1 results.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) gained 12.65 percent to close at $3.83. Net1 UEPS reported sale of 8 percent of DNI to RMB for ZAR 215 million and has settled long-term debt in full.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares climbed 12.53 percent to close at $4.04 following Q1 results.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) rose 12.46 percent to close at $3.97 following Q1 results.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares rose 12.44 percent to close at $67.88 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) gained 12.42 percent to close at $3.62 following Q1 results.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) rose 11.76 percent to close at $25.75.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) gained 11.66 percent to close at $2.49.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) gained 11.58 percent to close at $11.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) surged 11.58 percent to close at $60.92.
- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) gained 11.37 percent to close at $30.07. Parsons priced its 18.5 million share IPO at $27 per share.
- Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) jumped 10.74 percent to close at $38.98 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) gained 10.04 percent to close at $5.37.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) rose 9.84 percent to close at $3.46 after falling 9.22 percent on Tuesday.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) rose 9.63 percent to close at $16.96 after reporting narrower-than-expected Q1 loss.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) rose 9.13 percent to close at $2.87.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) climbed 8.22 percent to close at $6.45 following Q1 results.
- Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) gained 7.77 percent to close at $33.00 after the company agreed to be purchased by Digital Colony and EQT at $35 per share in cash.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) climbed 7.76 percent to close at $105.85 after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results and the company announced a $2 billion stock buyback program.
- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) shares rose 7.56 percent to close at $35.30 after MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) announced plans to acquire Andeavor Logistics for an equity value of $9 billion.
- FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) gained 7.05 percent to close at $266.19 after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results and announced in-line 2019 EPS and sales guidance.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) climbed 6.75 percent to close at $16.60 following Q1 results.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) rose 6.24 percent to close at $9.54 following earlier news of expanded collaboration deal with J&J's Janssen for PTG-200. The company posted Q1 loss of $0.58 per share on sales of $1.56 million.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares rose 5.59 percent to close at $17.01.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) shares rose 5 percent to close at $2.10.
Losers
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares dipped 26.14 percent to close at $0.6500 after the company priced its 14.3 million share stock offering at $0.70 per share.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) shares fell 25.62 percent to close at $67.79 on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and lowered FY19 outlook.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares dipped 25.3 percent to close at $44.77 on Wednesday after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) declined 24.39 percent to close at $2.79.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) fell 22.58 percent to close at $6.00.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) dipped 22.5 percent to close at $2.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) dropped 21.45 percent to close at $2.60 after reporting weak Q1 results.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) fell 21.35 percent to close at $27.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also provided Q4 and FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) dropped 21.14 percent to close at $6.08.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) fell 21.09 percent to close at $3.48 on Wednesday after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) declined 20.39 percent to close at $6.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and said it expects 2019 same store sales to be flat or down.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) fell 20.16 percent to close at $19.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) fell 19.06 percent to close at $0.3694 after the company announced it would postpone its Q1 earnings release until Friday.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) dropped 18.79 percent to close at $8.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected EPS and sales.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) fell 17.95 percent to close at $5.76 after the company posted a first-quarter loss on lower revenue.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares dropped 17.47 percent to close at $33.25 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares fell 17.06 percent to close at $4.52 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) declined 16.08 percent to close at $13.10 following Q1 earnings miss.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) declined 15.84 percent to close at $9.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) dropped 15.35 percent to close at $8.71 following Q1 results.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) dipped 14.95 percent to close at $13.03.
- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) fell 14.47 percent to close at $13.48 following Q1 results.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) tumbled 14.43 percent to close at $9.01 following weak Q4 earnings.
- Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI) fell 14.34 percent to close at $36.61 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 13.52 percent to close at $6.14.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) dipped 13.66 percent to close at $15.42 following weak quarterly results.
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) tumbled 13.11 percent to close at $19.08 following Q1 results.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) fell 12.79 percent to close at $5.73 following downbeat Q1 results.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) fell 12.74 percent to close at $4.93 following Q1 results.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) dropped 12.72 percent to close at $17.36 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and disclosed that President and CEO Michael Keown is stepping down.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) shares tumbled 12.46 percent to close at $5.41.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) dropped 12.07 percent to close at $3.57.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) shares declined 11.97 percent to close at $7.87 after reporting Q1 results.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 11.78 percent to close at $3.37 following Q1 results.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) fell 11.73 percent to close at $3.34. DelMar Pharmaceuticals said it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares, with the split taking effect from May 8.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) dropped 11.69 percent to close at $7.48.
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) fell 11.58 percent to close at $57.88 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) dropped 11.44 percent to close at $2.09 following Q1 earnings.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) declined 11.41 percent to close at $48.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) shares dropped 11.08 percent to close at $6.18 following Q1 results.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) fell 10.84 percent to close at $52.91 after reporting first-quarter adjusted earnings of $(9.02). The company sees 2019 sales of $3.275-$3.3 billion.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) dipped 10.49 percent to close at $16.98.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 10.32 percent to close at $2.52.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) fell 10.13 percent to close at $6.08.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 9.81 percent to close at $5.57 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) fell 9.47 percent to close at $24.39.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE: IEC) fell 9.05 percent to close at $6.43 following Q2 results.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell 8.85 percent to close at $3.50.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) dipped 8.29 percent to close at $30.41 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp (NYSE: PLAG) fell 7.2 percent to close at $4.38 after gaining 14.36 percent on Tuesday.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) dropped 6.23 percent to close at $7.07 after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 6.15 percent to close at $15.40. UBS downgraded United States Steel from Neutral to Sell.
