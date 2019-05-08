FreightWaves Announces Shipper Of Choice Winners
For the first time, FreightWaves and its partner Convoy have recognized the manufacturers, distributers and retailers who do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities, and understanding what it takes to remove efficiencies from the supply chain.
Kellogg's took home the first-place trophy in the awards after voting that was managed by Katz, Sapper & Miller to ensure a credible and independent process.
Nestle took home second place, followed by Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).
Carrier members of the Truckload Carriers Association, along with members of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance, voted on the winners.
"Shippers who embrace best practices don't just benefit carriers, they drive down costs across the market for all participants," said Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
- Kellogg's – 1st
- Nestle – 2nd
- Walmart – 3rd
- Conagra – 4th
- Home Depot – 5th
- Schreiber Foods – 6th
- The Campbell Soup Company – 7th
- The Kraft Heinz Company – 8th
- UPS Freight – 9th
- General Mills, Inc. – 10th
- Land O' Lakes, Inc. – 11th
- PepsiCo, Inc. – 12th
- Niagara Bottling, LLC – 13th
- McCormick & Company – 14th (tie
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. – 14th (tie)
- The Coca–Cola Company – 16th
- The Hershey Company – 17th (tie)
- Shaw Industries – 17th (tie)
- Georgia Pacific – 19th (tie)
- Morton Salt, Inc. – 19th (tie)
- Target Corporation – 21st
- Smithfield Foods, Inc. – 22nd (tie)
- Unilever, USA. – 22nd (tie)
- American Foods Group – 24th
- The J.M. Smucker Company – 25th
