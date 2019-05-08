For the first time, FreightWaves and its partner Convoy have recognized the manufacturers, distributers and retailers who do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities, and understanding what it takes to remove efficiencies from the supply chain.

Kellogg's took home the first-place trophy in the awards after voting that was managed by Katz, Sapper & Miller to ensure a credible and independent process.

Nestle took home second place, followed by Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).

Carrier members of the Truckload Carriers Association, along with members of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance, voted on the winners.

"Shippers who embrace best practices don't just benefit carriers, they drive down costs across the market for all participants," said Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Kellogg's – 1st

– 1st Nestle – 2nd

– 2nd Walmart – 3rd

– 3rd Conagra – 4th

– 4th Home Depot – 5th

– 5th Schreiber Foods – 6th

– 6th The Campbell Soup Company – 7th

– 7th The Kraft Heinz Company – 8th

– 8th UPS Freight – 9th

– 9th General Mills, Inc. – 10th

– 10th Land O' Lakes, Inc. – 11th

– 11th PepsiCo , Inc . – 12th

, . – 12th Niagara Bottling , LLC – 13th

, – 13th McCormick & Company – 14th (tie

– 14th (tie TreeHouse Foods , Inc . – 14th (tie)

, . – 14th (tie) The Coca – Cola Company – 16th

– – 16th The Hershey Company – 17th (tie)

– 17th (tie) Shaw Industries – 17th (tie)

– 17th (tie) Georgia Pacific – 19th (tie)

– 19th (tie) Morton Salt , Inc . – 19th (tie)

, . – 19th (tie) Target Corporation – 21st

– 21st Smithfield Foods , Inc . – 22nd (tie)

, . – 22nd (tie) Unilever , USA . – 22nd (tie)

, . – 22nd (tie) American Foods Group – 24th

– 24th The J.M. Smucker Company – 25th

Image sourced from Pixabay