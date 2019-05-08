75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares rose 35 percent to $4.79. Akorn shares surged Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY19 sales guidance above the consensus estimates.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) rose 32.2 percent to $16.66 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy despite the company reporting worse-than-expected Q2 financial results.
- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG) shares jumped 30.3 percent to $1.98 after the company announced it would begin offering its guests a 100 percent plant-based Beyond Burger patty.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) gained 24 percent to $2.4799.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) climbed 21.3 percent to $22.88 after reporting Q1 results.
- Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE: CVRS) rose 20.5 percent to $2.53 following Q1 results .
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) shares rose 19.9 percent to $71.41 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) gained 14.6 percent to $3.69 following Q1 results.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) rose 14.6 percent to $10.29 following earlier news of expanded collaboration deal with J&J's Janssen for PTG-200. The company posted Q1 loss of $0.58 per share on sales of $1.56 million.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) climbed 14 percent to $6.79 following Q1 results.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) rose 13.8 percent to $46.81.
- Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) gained 13.4 percent to $35.52 after announcing plans to acquire Sistema Positivo De Ensino for R$1.65 billion in cash.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) climbed 13.4 percent to $7.04 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares rose 13.1 percent to $37.23 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) gained 13 percent to $3.99 following Q1 results.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) rose 11.8 percent to $2.6277.
- Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) jumped 11.5 percent to $39.26 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares rose 11.4 percent to $67.24 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) rose 11.4 percent to $2.5185 after surging 22.83 percent on Tuesday.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) gained 11.1 percent to $11.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) rose 11.1 percent to $3.5000 after falling 9.22 percent on Tuesday.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) gained 11.1 percent to $3.20.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) rose 11 percent to $17.17 after reporting narrower-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) gained 10.8 percent to $33.55 following upbeat Q2 results.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) climbed 9.3 percent to $107.30 after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results and the company announced a $2 billion stock buyback program.
- frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) rose 9.3 percent to $37.53 following Q1 results.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) climbed 8.4 percent to $16.86 following Q1 results.
- Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) gained 8.2 percent to $33.12 after the company agreed to be purchased by Digital Colony and EQT at $35 per share in cash.
- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) shares rose 7.6 percent to $35.32 after MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) announced plans to acquire Andeavor Logistics for an equity value of $9 billion.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares rose 7 percent to $17.24.
- FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) gained 5.9 percent to $263.20 after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results and announced in-line 2019 EPS and sales guidance.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) rose 5.8 percent to $77.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and issued strong Q3 EPS and sales guidance. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $87.
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) rose 5.4 percent to $25.30 after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) rose 3.3 percent to $24.00. JP Morgan upgraded Mosaic from Neutral to Overweight, while Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
Losers
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) fell 25.3 percent to $44.76 after the company issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) dropped 23.4 percent to $69.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and lowered FY19 outlook.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NYSE: MGI) fell 23.2 percent to $2.5425 after reporting weak Q1 results.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) fell 22.5 percent to $8.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) dipped 22.1 percent to $8.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected EPS and sales.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) dropped 22 percent to $26.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also provided Q4 and FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares fell 21.6 percent to $0.69 after the company priced its 14.3 million share stock offering at $0.70 per share.
- Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) dropped 21.3 percent to $12.28 following Q1 earnings miss.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) dropped 19.5 percent to $3.55 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) declined 19.1 percent to $6.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and said it expects 2019 same store sales to be flat or down.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) dipped 17.2 percent to $5.44 following downbeat Q1 results.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares dropped 17 percent to $33.44 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) fell 16.3 percent to $3.0150 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) dropped 15.7 percent to $5.91 after the company posted a first-quarter loss on lower revenue.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) fell 15.5 percent to $20.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) dropped 13.9 percent to $8.86 following Q1 results.
- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) dipped 13.6 percent to $13.61 following Q1 results.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE: IEC) fell 13.5 percent to $6.11 following Q2 results.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) dropped 13.4 percent to $17.22 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and disclosed that President and CEO Michael Keown is stepping down.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares tumbled 12.7 percent to $4.76 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell 12.7 percent to $3.22.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) declined 12.4 percent to $48.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) fell 12.3 percent to $0.4003 after the company announced it would postpone its Q1 earnings release until Friday.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) tumbled 12.7 percent to $9.19 following weak Q4 earnings.
- Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI) fell 12.4 percent to $37.45 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) fell 11.9 percent to $57.67 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) dropped 11.8 percent to $6.65 after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) fell 11.8 percent to $6.80.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell 11.4 percent to $3.4014.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) dropped 11 percent to $6.02.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) fell 11 percent to $5.03 following Q1 results.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) dipped 10.8 percent to $15.94 following weak quarterly results.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 10.1 percent to $5.55 following downbeat Q1 results.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) shares dropped 9.9 percent to$6.26 following Q1 results.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) dipped 8.4 percent to $30.36 following downbeat Q1 results.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) fell 7.5 percent to $54.90 after reporting first-quarter adjusted earnings of $(9.02). The company sees 2019 sales of $3.275-$3.3 billion.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) dropped 7.6 percent to $3.75.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 7.4 percent to $3.5358 following Q1 results.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp (NYSE: PLAG) fell 6.8 percent to $4.40 after gaining 14.36 percent on Tuesday.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 6 percent to $15.44. UBS downgraded United States Steel from Neutral to Sell.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 4.5 percent to $2.36 following Q1 results.
