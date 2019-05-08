Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 40 percent Wednesday morning after President Donald Trump claimed it would purchase General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)’s Lordstown plant.

According to a presidential tweet, GM CEO Mary Barra struck an agreement with the UAW to sell the Ohio plant for electric truck production.

Trump also reported GM spending of $700 million in three Ohio sites to create 450 jobs.

GREAT NEWS FOR OHIO! Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, who informed me that, subject to a UAW agreement etc., GM will be selling their beautiful Lordstown Plant to Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks. GM will also be spending $700,000,000 in Ohio... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

....in 3 separate locations, creating another 450 jobs. I have been working nicely with GM to get this done. Thank you to Mary B, your GREAT Governor, and Senator Rob Portman. With all the car companies coming back, and much more, THE USA IS BOOMING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

The plant had been a sore spot in the Trump-GM relationship. GM shuttered Lordstown to adjust its product line and had shifted 1,435 hourly workers in the process.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra announces the completion of 130 autonomous Chevrolet Bolts at the Orion Assembly plant in Lake Orion, Michigan. Photo by Dustin Blitchok.