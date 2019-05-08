72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares surged 24.76 percent to close at $7.71 after the company announced a multi-year license renewal agreement with a global biopharmaceutical company to power its mission-critical websites.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) rose 24.18 percent to close at $19.21 after reporting Q1 results.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) gained 22.7 percent to close at $53.84 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) gained 21.43 percent to close at $64.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. Baird also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
- Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares rose 20.47 percent to close at $7.71 after the company announced its first pre-production order for its 5.6 GHZ XBAW WiFi RF filter.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 17.16 percent to close at $3.5500 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and issued strong FY19 sales outlook.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RTTR) gained 16.09 percent to close at $1.01 after the company completed dosing of last patient in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of RP-G28 for the potential treatment of Lactose Intolerance.
- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) rose 15.54 percent to close at $3.42 following Q4 earnings.
- Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) gained 14.26 percent to close at $29.97.
- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) rose 13.16 percent to close at $48.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) rose 12.69 percent to close at $10.39 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales up from last year.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares rose 12.38 percent to close at $4.72.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) rose 11.33 percent to close at $6.88.
- Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA) rose 11.26 percent to close at $26.48 following Q2 earnings.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) rose 11.03 percent to close at $14.40 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares rose 10.54 percent to close at $12.58.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) gained 10.46 percent to close at $12.46.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) gained 10.23 percent to close at $10.45.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) climbed 9.97 percent to close at $18.97.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) rose 9.58 percent to close at $7.09 following Q1 earnings.
- Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: SERV) rose 9 percent to close at $53.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales, and issued FY19 sales guidance in line with estimates.
- TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) gained 8.92 percent to close at $80.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales, and issued strong FY19 sales guidance.
- Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) rose 7.13 percent to close at $14.58 after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) rose 6.77 percent to close at $50.30 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) shares rose 6.65 percent to close at $5.45 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) climbed 6.06 percent to close at $1.4000 after the company announced additional positive interim results in first cohort of Phase 1/2 clinical studies of Annamycin in acute myeloid leukemia in Europe.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 5.86 percent to close at $79.17.
- Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) gained 4.76 percent to close at $1.76 after the company issued a Q1 miss but upbeat FY19 guidance.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) rose 4.06 percent to close at $137.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) rose 4 percent to close at $38.25 after the company announced better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
Losers
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) tumbled 39.61 percent to close at $3.69 on Tuesday after the FDA approved the company's competitor to its Firdapse drug.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) dropped 24.28 percent to close at $25.10 after SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $41 to $29 following the company report of worse-than-expected Q1 EPS. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance.
- Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) dipped 23.81 percent to close at $21.53 after the company reported mixed Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) dropped 21.33 percent to close at $28.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results and lowered its 2019 EPS expectations.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) shares declined 21.1 percent to close at $7.89. Trevi Therapeutics priced its initial public offering of 5,500,000 shares at $10.00 per share.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 19.51 percent to close at $4.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) dropped 18.18 percent to close at $9.18 after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 16.49 percent to close at $3.90.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares fell 16.48 percent to close at $3.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) dropped 15.87 percent to close at $3.34.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) fell 15.49 percent to close at $1.80 after the company reported Q3 results and raised its FY19 loss guidance.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares dipped 15.42 percent to close at $7.68 following Q3 results.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) dropped 15.13 percent to close at $21.94 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BBCP) dipped 14.62 percent to close at $5.55 after reporting a 15 million share common stock offering.
- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) dropped 13.68 percent to close at $10.66 following Q1 results.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) tumbled 13.46percent to close at $10.09.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) dropped 13.4 percent to close at $10.92.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) fell 13.06 percent to close at $2.53 following Q1 earnings.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) fell 12.43 percent to close at $12.12 after reporting weak Q1 results.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) fell 12.28 percent to close at $10.43 following weak quarterly results.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 12.21 percent to close at $28.26 after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) fell 11.68 percent to close at $1.8900 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) shares fell 11.49 percent to close at $5.78.
- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) tumbled 11.39 percent to close at $9.49 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) fell 11.14 percent to close at $29.20.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) declined 11.09 percent to close at $8.98.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) shares tumbled 10.72 percent to close at $21.74.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) dropped 10.67 percent to close at $4.77 after entering into exclusive license agreement with Vericel for commercial rights to NexoBrid in N. America.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) dropped 10.61 percent to close at $2.36 following Q1 results.
- DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) dropped 10.3 percent to close at $39.02.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) shares fell 9.77 percent to close at $21.97 after reporting Q2 results.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) dipped 9.35 percent to close at $25.51 after Spruce Point Capital published a 'Strong Sell' report on the stock.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) dropped 7.46 percent to close at $7.19 after the company reported a worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also reaffirmed their FY19 guidance.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) dropped 7.25 percent to close at $6.14 following weak quarterly sales.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) dropped 6.45 percent to close at $1.4500 after the company reported a $50 million common stock offering. The company also reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) fell 5.98 percent to close at $17.30 after reporting weak Q1 results.
- Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) dropped 5.97 percent to close at $82.19 after the company issued worse-than-expected Q2 EPS guidance.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) fell 5.83 percent to close at $1.9400 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) fell 5.69 percent to close at $29.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales, and issued weak FY19 EPS guidance.
- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) fell 5.41 percent to close at $67.08 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) dipped 5.39 percent to close at $0.6055 after the company reported a worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) dropped 3.8 percent to close at $75.73 after the company reported mixed Q1 results, with a EPS miss and a sales beat.
