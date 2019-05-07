64 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares climbed 32.8 percent to $8.20 after the company announced a multi-year license renewal agreement with a global biopharmaceutical company to power its mission-critical websites.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) rose 24.3 percent to $19.23 after reporting Q1 results.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 18.6 percent to $52.05 after the company reported higher-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares gained 18.5 percent to $13.48.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) climbed 17.5 percent to $62.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. Baird also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.
- Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares gained 13.9 percent to $7.29 after the company announced its first pre-production order for its 5.6 GHZ XBAW WiFi RF filter.
- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) gained 13.2 percent to $48.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) rose 13.3 percent to $10.44 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales up from last year.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RTTR) gained 12.7 percent to $0.98 after the company completed dosing of last patient in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of RP-G28 for the potential treatment of Lactose Intolerance.
- Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: SERV) rose 12.5 percent to $55.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales, and issued FY19 sales guidance in line with estimates.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 11.6 percent to $3.38 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and issued strong FY19 sales outlook.
- Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) gained 11.4 percent to $29.22.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) gained 10.6 percent to $14.34 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENTA) rose 10.5 percent to $26.29 following Q2 earnings.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) rose 8.7 percent to $6.72.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) climbed 8.6 percent to $1.43 after the company announced additional positive interim results in first cohort of Phase 1/2 clinical studies of Annamycin in acute myeloid leukemia in Europe.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 8.6 percent to $81.25.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares rose 8.3 percent to $4.55.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) surged 8 percent to $10.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) shares rose 8 percent to $8.85.
- TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) gained 7.4 percent to $79.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales, and issued strong FY19 sales guidance.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) shares fell 7 percent to $22.64 after reporting Q2 results.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) rose 6.3 percent to $50.05 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) rose 6.2 percent to $14.46 after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
- Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) shares rose 5.5 percent to $5.39 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 5.3 percent to $189.56 after the company reported positive results from an Epidiolex trial.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EARS) gained 5.3 percent to $5.31 after the company reached the midpoint for enrollment in its Phase 1b proof-of-concept trial of AM-201, the company's investigational drug for the prevention of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and somnolen.
- Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) gained 4.8 percent to $1.76 after the company issued a Q1 miss but upbeat FY19 guidance.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) rose 4.2 percent to $137.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) rose 3.9 percent to $38.19 after the company announced better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) gained 3.1 percent to $29.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
Losers
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) dipped 40.4 percent to $3.6400 after the FDA approved the company's competitor to its Firdapse drug.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) fell 21.5 percent to $26.03 after SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $41 to $29 following the company report of worse-than-expected Q1 EPS. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) tumbled 17.8 percent to $4.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) dipped 17.3 percent to $23.38 after the company reported mixed Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) dropped 17 percent to $ 9.31 after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares dipped 15.6 percent to $7.66 following Q3 results.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) fell 15.4 percent to $1.8101 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) fell 14.1 percent to $1.83 after the company reported Q3 results and raised its FY19 loss guidance.
- Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BBCP) dipped 13.8 percent to $5.61 after reporting a 15 million share common stock offering.
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) dropped 13.1 percent to $ 32.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results and lowered its 2019 EPS expectations.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) dipped 13.1 percent to $24.47 after Spruce Point Capital published a 'Strong Sell' report on the stock.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares fell 12.3 percent to $3.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) dropped 12.3 percent to $2.3150 following Q1 results.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) fell 12.2 percent to $2.5550 following Q1 earnings.
- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) dropped 12.1 percent to $10.86 following Q1 results.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) tumbled 11.7percent to $10.30.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 11.6 percent to $4.1301.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) fell 11.2 percent to $12.29 after reporting weak Q1 results.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) dropped 11.1 percent to $6.91 after the company reported a worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales. The company also reaffirmed their FY19 guidance.
- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) tumbled 10.6 percent to $9.57 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) dropped 10.6 percent to $23.11 after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) fell 10.2 percent to $10.68 following weak quarterly results.
- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) fell 9.8 percent to $63.96 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 9.5 percent to $29.12 after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) dropped 9.2 percent to $6.02 following weak quarterly sales.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) fell 8.6 percent to $28.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales, and issued weak FY19 EPS guidance.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) dipped 7.2 percent to $0.5939 after the company reported a worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) dropped 7 percent to $81.35 after the company issued worse-than-expected Q2 EPS guidance.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) fell 4.6 percent to $17.55 after reporting weak Q1 results.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) fell 4.4 percent to $1.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) dropped 4.2 percent to $75.44 after the company reported mixed Q1 results, with a EPS miss and a sales beat.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) dropped 4 percent to $1.49 after the company reported a $50 million common stock offering. The company also reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
