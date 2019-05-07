31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares rose 28.1 percent to $4.97 in pre-market trading after reporting topline results of Phase III trials of RVL-1201 for acquired blepharoptosis. The study met its primary endpoint.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 18.8 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and issued strong FY19 sales outlook.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 18.5 percent to $52.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported higher-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares rose 9.5 percent to $17.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY19 EPS guidance.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 9.5 percent to $7.61 in pre-market trading after falling 4.92 percent on Monday.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 8.3 percent to $195.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and disclosed that Phase 3 pivotal trial results for EPIDIOLEX oral solution in patients with seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex achieved primary efficacy measure.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 7.8 percent to $3.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.12 percent on Monday.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) rose 7 percent to $9.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) shares rose 6.8 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) rose 6.1 percent to $49.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) shares rose 6.1 percent to $5.42 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) rose 5 percent to $14.29 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) rose 4.7 percent to $138.53 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) rose 4.5 percent to $16.16 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) rose 4.3 percent to $79.49 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) rose 3.3 percent to $38.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
Losers
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) fell 37.3 percent to $3.83 in pre-market trading.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) fell 18.6 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The company also cut FY19 sales guidance.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) fell 17.3 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.75 percent on Monday.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) fell 9.7 percent to $43.25 in pre-market trading.
- Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) fell 7.8 percent to $1.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) fell 7.7 percent to $28.90 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 6.4 percent to $4.72 in pre-market trading.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) fell 6.2 percent to $10.99 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) fell 5.7 percent to $2.74 in pre-market trading following Q1 earnings.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) fell 5.6 percent to $4.42 in pre-market trading.
- Milacron Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: MCRN) fell 4.9 percent to $14.20 in pre-market trading.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) fell 4.7 percent to $133.41 in pre-market trading.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 4.5 percent to $13.89 in pre-market trading.
- Empire Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYNY) fell 4.5 percent to $12.65 in pre-market trading.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) fell 4.4 percent to $17.60 in pre-market trading after reporting weak Q1 results.
