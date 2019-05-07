Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Beijing, China at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
