Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2019 4:16am   Comments
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Beijing, China at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for March will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

