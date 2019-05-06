SEND Transportation Partners With Trucker Tools To Increase Transparency

Leading transportation management and logistics service provider SEND Transportation has integrated Trucker Tools' Smart Capacity into its operations, giving its customers access to real-time shipment tracking, capacity visibility and predictive load-matching.

SEND is an Oregon-based company that provides freight brokerage, transportation management and supply chain support services. The employee-owned enterprise specializes in dry van and temperature-controlled transportation for food, produce and other farm goods.

SEND will use Smart Capacity to accelerate the process of finding, matching and booking available trucks with loads. Nate Smith, chief executive officer of SEND, hopes the new tool simplifies his employees' work flow, as well as aiding the company in productivity, carrier collaboration and revenue growth.

"Everything we're doing here is creating a workflow. We want a transparent workflow for all involved," Smith said. "Partnering with Trucker Tools gives my employees more time with clients instead of doing data entry."

Taking excessive data entry and continuous check calls out of the equation allows SEND employees to focus more on client relationships than trying to make sure a single transaction works out.

"We value relationships over transactions," Smith said. "Let the automaton work be done by the algorithms, and let the people build relationships."

Smith researched a handful of companies before deciding to partner with Trucker Tools. He said it was the companies' shared values of transparency and democratization that sealed the deal.

"We're not one of these companies that has a couple hundred million dollars of capital behind it to build its own product," Smith said. "Being able to partner with a company that has this additional transparency was the answer for us."

Trucker Tools and SEND also share a focus on the small carriers that make up a large percentage of the trucking industry, sometimes dubbed "the silent majority."

Over 125,000 small carriers are active users of the Trucker Tools mobile app and the Smart Capacity portal, according to Trucker Tools Founder and CEO Prasad Gollapalli. SEND maintains a core group of small carriers and owner-operators as exclusive capacity providers.

Gollapalli noted that SEND's proactive approach to new technology solutions is elevating it above the competition.

"The pace of technology change in the transportation business is dramatic and will continue to accelerate," Gollapalli said. "SEND is ensuring that it stays ahead of the wave, making strategic technology decisions that enable the best possible service and the most efficient operations. We are excited to be SEND's technology partner of choice in this continuing journey."

