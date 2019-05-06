We do things a little differently here at FreightWaves, and our events are no exception. To help prepare you for the week ahead, we've compiled a top 10 list of things you can expect at Transparency19, May 6-8 in Atlanta.

1000+ attendees from all over the world who represent pivotal shippers, carriers, brokers/3PLs, industry analysts, media outlets, VCs and investors across the industry. 36 high-powered, live 7 minute product demos from companies that are innovating and changing the game. Leave your PowerPoint decks at home: they aren't welcome here. 10 dynamic female voices from across the industry, including participants in our first ever Female Factor panel and from Shelley Simpson, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, and President of Highway Services, J.B. Hunt in an exclusive fireside chat keynote conversation. 5 incredible Keynote Speakers, including Gary Vaynerchuk, David Rowan, Brad Stone, Andrew Clarke, and Shelley Simpson. 2 nights of badass after-hours events: this isn't your parents' networking cocktail hour. Join us Monday night for the Party on the Moon, hosted by J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT). On Tuesday night, TriumphPay is returning once more to host our Championship BBQ, a much-loved T18 event brought back this year by popular demand. XPO's Chairman & CEO, Brad Jacobs as our Visionary Keynote Speaker with a live audience Q&A. Countless VIP perks, including an exclusive, invite-only Porsche Panamera Driving Experience on Tuesday. An immersive experience that provides attendees plenty of opportunities for networking, as well as industry training in our dedicated training rooms for SONAR and Trucking Freight Futures. You can sign up for either training session on site, or here. Announcement and presentation of the final winners in our inaugural Shipper of Choice Awards in partnership with Convoy. We'll be recognizing 25 of the best shippers in the industry today as nominated and voted on by industry participants. Complimentary live stream! Even if you can't join us in Atlanta in person, you can still be part of the hottest event in the industry via live stream.

Have FOMO yet? Register for T19 here. For the full Transparency19 lineup, click here. If you miss Transparency19, you can also catch us again in Chicago, November 12-13 at MarketWaves19—register here now to get our lowest possible rate.

The post Getting the most out of Transparency19 appeared first on FreightWaves.

Image sourced from Pixabay